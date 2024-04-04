Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Excited as Company Takes Giant Step Toward XRP Ledger Adoption

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple's monumental move would be game-changer for XRP Ledger users and developers
    Thu, 4/04/2024 - 15:48
    Ripple CEO Excited as Company Takes Giant Step Toward XRP Ledger Adoption
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In exciting news for the cryptocurrency community, fintech giant Ripple will issue its USD-backed stablecoin, which is intended to expand utility and liquidity to XRP Ledger. This move is historic for the XRP Ledger community, driving more use cases, liquidity and opportunities for developers and users.

    Advertisement

    In this light, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X to express his excitement about the landmark move. "Launching a stablecoin is a natural step for Ripple as we bridge the gap between traditional finance and crypto," Garlinghouse wrote, lauding Ripple's track record and resiliency, which speak for themselves.

    The same excitement was expressed by Ripple CTO David Schwartz, who stated that the move would be a game-changer for XRP Ledger users and developers.

    "A high-quality USD stablecoin on the XRPL – with its decentralized exchange and features like issued currencies, auto-bridging (that uses XRP as the native currency to facilitate trades between other assets), and the AMM — will be a gamechanger for users and devs," Schwartz wrote.

    At its debut, the stablecoin will be available on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains, with ambitions to expand to more blockchains, DeFi protocols and apps in the future.

    Related
    XRP Ledger Hits Historic Milestone of 87 Million Ledgers: Details

    The XRP Ledger’s native capabilities, which include a decentralized exchange and an automated market maker, were designed to use XRP as a bridge asset. Introducing a stablecoin to XRPL is expected to drive more adoption and development, contributing to a thriving ecosystem.

    The XRP price surged after news emerged on the Ripple-owned stablecoin, which is expected to be available later this year, albeit subject to applicable regulatory approval.

    Following the news, XRP surged by 8% in an hour. At the time of writing, XRP was up 2.50% in the last 24 hours to $0.606, having reached intraday highs of $0.617.

    #XRPL #Brad Garlinghouse #Cryptocurrency influencer #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4
    2024/04/04 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Another Seized $40 Million Bitcoin Moved by US Government
    2024/04/04 15:44
    Another Seized $40 Million Bitcoin Moved by US Government
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Bitcoin ETFs Skyrocket 283% in Major Metric
    2024/04/04 15:44
    Bitcoin ETFs Skyrocket 283% in Major Metric
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 is Right Around the Corner
    Revolutionizing Africa's Digital Payment Landscape: RegTech Africa & Agpaytech Unveil Groundbreaking Research
    Xterio to Launch Gaming-Oriented Blockchain in Collaboration with AltLayer, aiming for Wider Web3 Gaming Adoption
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Excited as Company Takes Giant Step Toward XRP Ledger Adoption
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4
    Another Seized $40 Million Bitcoin Moved by US Government
    Show all