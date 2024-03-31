Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO to Critics: XRP Ledger Fulfills Blockchain Criteria

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Debate over what constitutes 'true' blockchain remains ongoing in crypto space
    Sun, 31/03/2024 - 14:26
    Ripple CTO to Critics: XRP Ledger Fulfills Blockchain Criteria
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has stepped forward to address a critical discourse surrounding XRP Ledger. In response to tweets, Schwartz makes the case that XRP Ledger not only meets but exceeds the foundational criteria of blockchain technology.

    Advertisement

    The debate over what constitutes a "true" blockchain has been a contentious one, with purists and innovators often at odds.

    In this regard, XRP's classification as a blockchain remains a subject of discussion, with critics pointing to various aspects of XRP Ledger, including its unique consensus mechanism, as reasons to doubt its status as a decentralized blockchain. XRP Ledger utilizes a unique consensus algorithm called the Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm (RPCA), which relies on a group of trusted validators to authenticate and validate transactions.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Battles XRP Ledger Skeptics Amid Scrutiny

    In one such discourse, an X user claimed that XRP was not a blockchain but rather a distributed ledger. The X user also stated that because transaction hashes are linked, it could be "called" a blockchain, but it was different from traditional proof-of-work (POW) or proof-of-stake (POS) decentralized blockchains.

    Schwartz, one of the original architects of XRP Ledger, maintains that XRPL meets the definition of a blockchain. To back his assertion, Schwartz shares a screenshot of a statement from one of his earlier blog entries from 2018, in which he outlined what a blockchain is.

    According to Schwartz, "A blockchain is a series of states of a distributed ledger where each state, except the first, contains a secure reference to the prior state and sufficient information to demonstrate that the transition from that prior state is valid according to the system’s rules."

    On the other hand, a distributed ledger is a database that has no single authoritative copy. That is, the integrity of the data does not depend on the source of the data but on the contents of the data.

    Related
    The Advantages of XRP Ledger

    Despite Schwartz's explanation, some critics are likely to remain skeptical of XRP's classification as a blockchain, which he appears indifferent to, saying, "But if people want to disagree, that's cool too."

    #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency influencer #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate New High: 'Three Times More Money,' CryptoQuant CEO Says
    2024/03/31 14:22
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate New High: 'Three Times More Money,' CryptoQuant CEO Says
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image XRPL Architect Debunks XRP Price Misconceptions
    2024/03/31 14:22
    XRPL Architect Debunks XRP Price Misconceptions
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Steam as Whale Offloads 500 Billion Tokens
    2024/03/31 14:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Steam as Whale Offloads 500 Billion Tokens
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO to Critics: XRP Ledger Fulfills Blockchain Criteria
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate New High: 'Three Times More Money,' CryptoQuant CEO Says
    XRPL Architect Debunks XRP Price Misconceptions
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD