Ripple CTO Reacts to OpenAI and Sam Altman Saga With Relevant Joke and Major Note

In a surprising turn of events, Sam Altman has been reinstated as the CEO of OpenAI, just days after his abrupt dismissal. While the intricate details of the agreement remain undisclosed, the company has confirmed that an "agreement in principle" has been reached.

The decision to take Altman back might have been triggered by a remarkable show of loyalty from OpenAI employees, with the vast majority of them signing an open letter threatening to depart for Microsoft, along with Altman.

Adding an intriguing layer to the unfolding corporate narrative, Ripple CTO David Schwartz shared his perspective on social media. Schwartz noted the remarkable loyalty Altman commands within his team, describing it as a mix of substantial personal and team allegiance.

Sam Altman clearly had one of the most loyal teams in corporate history. That has to be a mix of massive amounts of both personal loyalty and team loyalty. It's incredible to see. — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 21, 2023

Injecting a touch of humor into the unfolding drama, Schwartz initially teased his followers by playfully announcing himself as the new OpenAI CEO in a tweet. However, as news of Altman's return broke, Schwartz continued the jest, posting that he was resigning as CEO due to the board's alleged lack of transparent communication.

Worldcoin (WLD) price reaction to OpenAI and Altman news

As Altman's reinstatement dominated headlines, the cryptocurrency Worldcoin (WLD), linked to the "new former" OpenAI CEO, experienced a sudden surge of 17%. At present, WLD is valued at $2.42 per token, reflecting an 8.4% increase from the previous day.

WLD to USD by CoinMarketCap

The OpenAI CEO saga, now intertwined with Schwartz's witty commentary, has not only captured the attention of industry insiders but has also sparked heightened interest in the cryptocurrency market, as evidenced by the notable rise in Worldcoin's value.