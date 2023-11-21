Advertisement
AD

Elon Musk Makes Important Comment on 'OpenAI Telenovela'

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
X boss has commented on the developing story of the “OpenAI coup” and Microsoft hiring Sam Altman to lead its new AI team
Tue, 11/21/2023 - 14:23
Elon Musk Makes Important Comment on 'OpenAI Telenovela'
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

X boss, tech mogul Elon Musk has published a post on his personal X page, mentioning the recent situation with the OpenAI company which he supported financially eight years ago.

Advertisement

Per Musk, more and more X users are following the “OpenAI telenovela” and the ratings on it are “off the hook”. According to the tweet he cited, in September, X platform saw 8.2 billion visits, in October that number grew to 8.4 billion, up by 2.9%. No data was offered for November, though.

To recapture the situation, the whole thing started on Friday, when the co-founder of OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman was fired from his high-ranked managerial position in the company which is famous for producing ChatGPT AI chatbot.

To show his support for Altman, OpenAI president Greg Brockman chose to resign too. The company board of directors believes that Altman was unable to lead the company into the future and chose a substitute by appointing the CTO Mira Murati as the chief executive. However, after she decided to rehire both Altman and Brockman, the was replaced in her new position with the former Twitch CEO Emmet Shear.

According to a tweet posted by Ashlee Vance, a Bloomberg writer, 700 employees of OpenAI out of 770 have threatened to leave unless the board that fired Altman and Brockman resigns.

Related
Cardano Founder Comments on Unexpected New Turn in OpenAI Drama With Microsoft

Microsoft hires Altman and Brockman as they turn down Hoskinson’s offer

At first, Brockman announced on the X platform that he and Sam Altman were gathering a team for a startup to build something “new and incredible”.

As reported by U.Today, at the weekend, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson offered Altman to cooperate and build a decentralized LLM (large language model) as a potential partnerchain for Cardano. No response from the ousted OpenAI CEO followed.

However, on Monday word was spread that both Altman and Brockman were hired by the Microsoft behemoth to lead their new AI department. Earlier, in 2019 and 2021, Microsoft made several large investments in OpenAI and Elon Musk has been concerned, according to a recent interview, that the company founded by Bill Gates and now lead by Satya Nadella was having too much control over OpenAI.

DOGE cofounder Billy Markus, who has been also closely following how the “OpenAI coup” has been developing, made several comments, but they are more of a dark irony nature – first, he said that he expects a movie based on the “OpenAI coup”, then he said that OpenAI should merge with FTX.

Now, he posted a meme with Disney’s Winnie the Pooh about Microsoft rather hiring the lead developers of OpenAI than buying the company for $90 billion. He tweeted “microsoft got openai for some azure credits”.

#Elon Musk #OpenAI #ChatGPT #Dogecoin co-founder #Charles Hoskinson
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Binance (BNB) Unveils Pierre Gasly's F1 Helmet for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
2023/11/21 14:22
Binance (BNB) Unveils Pierre Gasly's F1 Helmet for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Pro-Bitcoin Senator Lummis Promises to Leash SEC as She Stands With Kraken
2023/11/21 14:22
Pro-Bitcoin Senator Lummis Promises to Leash SEC as She Stands With Kraken
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Politely Boycotted as SEC Names ADA, MATIC, SOL as Securities in Kraken Suit
2023/11/21 14:22
XRP Politely Boycotted as SEC Names ADA, MATIC, SOL as Securities in Kraken Suit
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD