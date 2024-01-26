Advertisement
Ripple CTO Raises Crypto Scam Alert

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple CTO David Schwartz exposes crypto scam, unveiling increasing sophistication of fraudulent tactics in cryptocurrency world
Fri, 26/01/2024 - 8:16
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Ripple CTO David Schwartz has sounded the alarm on a new cryptocurrency scam, showcasing the increasing sophistication of fraudulent activities within the crypto sphere. Schwartz, the mastermind behind XRP Ledger and the current chief technology officer at Ripple, recently issued a warning regarding a deceptive scheme targeting users of the popular NFT marketplace, OpenSea.

In a social media post, Schwartz revealed an email purporting to be a bid from a potential buyer on OpenSea. Alongside the post, he attached a screenshot showcasing the fraudulent nature of the email. "This is a scam," Schwartz emphasized. 

He directed users to scrutinize the legitimacy of the "Review Offer" link, advising them to mouseover it. If the link redirected to a SurveyMonkey URL, it was flagged as a potential scam. He further cautioned that clicking on the link would lead to a counterfeit OpenSea page, but SurveyMonkey had already blocked the malicious site.

The revelation comes at a time when the crypto industry is grappling with an upsurge in scam cases. Cryptocurrency scams continue to evolve in complexity, with perpetrators employing deceptive tactics to target unsuspecting users. 

Ripple, given its prominent position in the crypto space, is not immune to such fraudulent activities. Schwartz's alert serves as a reminder of the need for constant vigilance within the crypto community. The sheer audacity of scammers, as demonstrated for example by fake ads featuring Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse promising free XRP, highlights the challenges faced by crypto space.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

