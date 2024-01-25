Advertisement
AD

Ripple CTO Ends XRP Losing Speculations: 'It Should Be Impossible to Lose Value'

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple CTO David Schwartz declares AMM protocol in XRP Ledger makes losing XRP value almost impossible
Thu, 25/01/2024 - 12:51
Ripple CTO Ends XRP Losing Speculations: 'It Should Be Impossible to Lose Value'
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has reassured the XRP community, declaring that with the implementation of the automated market maker (AMM) protocol in XRP Ledger, it should be virtually impossible to incur losses. The recent amendment, currently boasting 28 out of the required 35 votes, has triggered discussions within the community.

Advertisement

Related
Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Ledger's Next Game-Changing Moment

Responding to concerns about the risk of losing XRP, Schwartz outlined the AMM's unique strategy. Liquidity providers receive tokens specific to the AMM, and the protocol aims to ensure these tokens' value only increases over time, even in periods of volatility.

The cons

However, despite the inherent stability, the Ripple CTO acknowledged the potential downsides. While losses are theoretically minimized, users may not see as much profit as if they held the underlying assets during price surges. Furthermore, the AMM does not guarantee a fixed yield, exposing liquidity providers to market uncertainties.

Schwartz highlighted the advantages, emphasizing the ability to convert volatility into yield and mitigate losses during drops in asset values. However, he cautioned users about counterparty risk, as exposure to at least two assets, including stable ones like USD, could pose challenges.

Related
Ripple Counters SEC's Claim on XRP Sales in New Court Filing

In summary, these statements aim to assure XRP holders that the innovation is designed to protect against value losses. However, the potential risks associated with market dynamics and the possibility of unforeseen issues in the AMM implementation or the XRP Ledger are still there.

As the amendment vote progresses, the XRP community closely watches developments in the pursuit of a more robust and secure trading environment.

#XRP #XRP News #XRPL #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitwise Just Made History With Its Spot Bitcoin ETF: Details
2024/01/25 12:49
Bitwise Just Made History With Its Spot Bitcoin ETF: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image SHIB Burns Skyrocket 4,240% After New Burn Era Kicked Off
2024/01/25 12:49
SHIB Burns Skyrocket 4,240% After New Burn Era Kicked Off
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Solana (SOL) Unveils Major Upgrade; Here's What's New
2024/01/25 12:49
Solana (SOL) Unveils Major Upgrade; Here's What's New
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Covalent (CQT) Transforms Web3 with Unified API, Enriching +240 Million Wallets Across +200 Networks
Algotech Presale Raised $1.1 Million In 2 Days And is Transforming the DeFi Landscape
Immutable Chooses Axelar for Canonical Bridge to Ethereum, Enhancing Web3 Gaming Interoperability
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple CTO Ends XRP Losing Speculations: 'It Should Be Impossible to Lose Value'
Bitwise Just Made History With Its Spot Bitcoin ETF: Details
SHIB Burns Skyrocket 4,240% After New Burn Era Kicked Off
Show all