XRP Price Analysis for January 25

Denys Serhiichuk
How long may decrease of XRP last?
Thu, 25/01/2024 - 14:35
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bounce back has not lasted long as most of the coins are back to the red zone.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the drop of other coins, going down by 1.71%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has broken the local support level of $0.5089. 

Until the price is below that mark, there is a good chance of seeing a further decline to the $0.50 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP is coming back to the recently formed support level of $0.5040. If the daliy bar closes near it or below, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.49 area until the end of the week.

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. If the candle breaks the support level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued decline to the $0.4590 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.5079 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

