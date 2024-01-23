Advertisement
Ripple CTO Introduces Radical New Strategy for His Non-Crypto X Posts

Yuri Molchan
Ripple's top-ranking executive has found way to fight 'irrelevant garbage' in his X threads
Tue, 23/01/2024 - 9:59
Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz (who is known on the X/Twitter social media platform as @JoelKatz) has published a post to reveal his radical new strategy on blocking commentators on his Twitter threads – only on those that are not related to the cryptocurrency topic.

Schwartz’s new “Twitter ban policy” 

David Schwartz tweeted that from now on, he intends to ban X/Twitter users who come to his posts about “non-crypto topics in non-crypto threads” and begin to post off-topic content hoping to derail the thread.

The Ripple CTO emphasized that the goal of this radical new policy on X/Twitter is to protect people he chooses to reply to from “getting a bunch of off-topic responses” and, therefore, getting annoyed.

The reaction of the crypto community was mixed. Some commentators agreed with Schwartz that his decision was probably a good idea to ward off “ETH bots,” while one X/Twitter user asked for clarification if that post was a satirical one.

Ripple CTO Issues Statement to Defend Open Source AI

Ripple CTO supports open-source AI

A short while ago, David Schwartz took to Twitter to post a sarcastic comment on an article published by IEEE Spectrum magazine, in which the latter labeled open-source AI apps as risky ones for average users.

Schwartz stated he believed that the “wealthy and privileged” elite want to seize control of tools that can perform unbiased analyses, while the rest of the population should only have access to “tools purged of anything the elites judge to be wrongthink and unable and unwilling to challenge societal assumptions.”

The article Schwartz originally talked about criticized the so-called “uncensored” versions of AI systems that came out immediately after those that contained “security features.”

Overall, the financial world and the cryptocurrency community are now discussing AI more and more frequently. As reported by U.Today, VC investor and entrepreneur Joe Lonsdale believes that in the future, AI agents may start acquiring large amounts of Bitcoin in order to use BTC in their operations.

Besides, he agreed that Bitcoin may be not the only cryptocurrency used by AI in the future, but that could also be Ethereum, Solana or even many top coins in a correlation. Lonsdale believes that these Bitcoin purchases may become the catalyst that will drive BTC up to new peaks.

About the author
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
