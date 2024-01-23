Ripple CTO Introduces Radical New Strategy for His Non-Crypto X Posts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz (who is known on the X/Twitter social media platform as @JoelKatz) has published a post to reveal his radical new strategy on blocking commentators on his Twitter threads – only on those that are not related to the cryptocurrency topic.

Schwartz’s new “Twitter ban policy”

David Schwartz tweeted that from now on, he intends to ban X/Twitter users who come to his posts about “non-crypto topics in non-crypto threads” and begin to post off-topic content hoping to derail the thread.

The Ripple CTO emphasized that the goal of this radical new policy on X/Twitter is to protect people he chooses to reply to from “getting a bunch of off-topic responses” and, therefore, getting annoyed.

Okay, I think I have to do it. From now on, I will block people who respond to my posts about non-crypto topics in non-crypto threads with clearly off-topic content that serves no purpose but to derail the thread. I won't be responsible for derailing other people's threads.



The reaction of the crypto community was mixed. Some commentators agreed with Schwartz that his decision was probably a good idea to ward off “ETH bots,” while one X/Twitter user asked for clarification if that post was a satirical one.

Ripple CTO supports open-source AI

A short while ago, David Schwartz took to Twitter to post a sarcastic comment on an article published by IEEE Spectrum magazine, in which the latter labeled open-source AI apps as risky ones for average users.

Schwartz stated he believed that the “wealthy and privileged” elite want to seize control of tools that can perform unbiased analyses, while the rest of the population should only have access to “tools purged of anything the elites judge to be wrongthink and unable and unwilling to challenge societal assumptions.”

The article Schwartz originally talked about criticized the so-called “uncensored” versions of AI systems that came out immediately after those that contained “security features.”

Overall, the financial world and the cryptocurrency community are now discussing AI more and more frequently. As reported by U.Today, VC investor and entrepreneur Joe Lonsdale believes that in the future, AI agents may start acquiring large amounts of Bitcoin in order to use BTC in their operations.

Besides, he agreed that Bitcoin may be not the only cryptocurrency used by AI in the future, but that could also be Ethereum, Solana or even many top coins in a correlation. Lonsdale believes that these Bitcoin purchases may become the catalyst that will drive BTC up to new peaks.