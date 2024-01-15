Advertisement
AD

Ripple CTO Issues Statement to Defend Open Source AI

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple's high-ranking executive Schwartz commented on article that criticizes open source developments in AI sphere
Mon, 15/01/2024 - 13:34
Ripple CTO Issues Statement to Defend Open Source AI
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple chief technology officer and one of the XRP Ledger founders, David Schwartz, has taken to the X/Twitter social media network to respond to the idea of banning open-source artificial intelligence products.

Advertisement

Analyzing a recent article published by tech magazine IEEE Spectrum, the Ripple CTO issued a critical comment on it, sharing his take on how he sees the role of decentralization in the AI space.

“Open source AI dangerous,” Ripple CTO responds

Taking to the X platform, David Schwartz made a sarcastic comment on this article, hinting that the goal of the elite - the wealthy and privileged - is to seize control of tools that can perform unbiased analyses. The rest of the population, according to their logic, should be able to only access “tools purged of anything the elites judge to be wrongthink and unable and unwilling to challenge societal assumptions.”

The article complains about “uncensored” versions of AI systems that are released following the ones with “security features,” and Schwartz commented on it, saying that the article subtly insists that average users should not be given access to “tools that can make strong arguments in support of things others judge to be wrongthink.”

Related
Weekly SHIB Burns Skyrocket 11,618%, Here's Surprising Part

Dogecoin founder’s statement on AI

As the new year of 2024 kicked off, Billy Markus, who created the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, 10 years ago, with Jackson Palmer, issued an AI-themed tweet, indicating what a great many of people are likely to start doing this year in attempts to master new opportunities offered by artificial intelligence tools.

In particular, he mentioned "New Year’s resolutions 2024," which included some both joking and serious things to be learned with the help of AI – learning to drive, learning to code, learning to be a lawyer/data scientist/accountant/book author/screenplay writer/musician.

All this is, in theory, possible to achieve by giving the necessary prompts to AI, such as ChatGPT, which works with texts.

Elon Musk has also shared his optimistic view about the future of AI and what it can do for humanity. In a recent interview, the tech mogul stated that humanity is less than three years away from AI writing novels on the level of J.K. Rowling, discovering new physics and generally getting better at everything humans are good at already.

#Ripple News #Dogecoin co-founder
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image OpenSea Eyes Mega Revamp to Accommodate Solana NFTs
2024/01/15 13:32
OpenSea Eyes Mega Revamp to Accommodate Solana NFTs
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Drops $2.7 Million on SHIB, and Surprising Extra
2024/01/15 13:32
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Drops $2.7 Million on SHIB, and Surprising Extra
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Buyers of Solana (SOL)-Based Meme Coins Should Beware, Here's Why
2024/01/15 13:32
Buyers of Solana (SOL)-Based Meme Coins Should Beware, Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Dollarino (DOLS) - The First Anti ETF Crypto Coin Is On The Market
zkLink Reveals Public Registration Date for $ZKL Token
CAGA Crypto Unveiled New Transformative Features on January 4, 2024
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple CTO Issues Statement to Defend Open Source AI
OpenSea Eyes Mega Revamp to Accommodate Solana NFTs
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Drops $2.7 Million on SHIB, and Surprising Extra
Show all