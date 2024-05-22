Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Falls Victim to "Sophisticated" Phishing Scam

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has fallen victim to a phishing scam
    Wed, 22/05/2024 - 8:31
    Ripple CTO Falls Victim to "Sophisticated" Phishing Scam
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    David Schwartz, chief executive officer at Ripple, recently fell victim to a "sophisticated" phishing scam, according to his recent social media post

    Advertisement

    Schwartz claims the scam involved opening a support case with Apple. The fraudsters then leveraged real Apple emails and web pages in their SMS messages. 

    The SMS messages were sent to the Ripple executive in order to trick him into giving control over his Apple ID. They were likely able to open a support case with just his email address. "Presumably, Apple wouldn't have given them access. What's clever is using the (real) case to make their (fake) SMS messages convincing," he said.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Falls Victim to "Sophisticated" Phishing Scam
    Ripple CTO Falls Victim to "Sophisticated" Phishing Scam
    Bitcoin Celebrates Pizza Day. Here's How Legendary Purchase Took Place
    Explosive Ethereum (ETH) Growth, $4,000 Incoming? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Breakthrough, XRP Needs These Two Resistance Levels
    Uniswap Hits Back at SEC, Says It's Ready to Fight in Court

    card

    The bad actors somehow managed to obtain Schwartz's email address and phone number. "I'm now sure exactly how they got that, but they're not great secrets," he added. 

    However, Schwartz was not tricked by scammers because their SMS messages had "terrible grammar."

    Ripple teams up with Facebook to fight scams 

    The latest incident coincided with Ripple launching a new anti-scam initiative in collaboration with tech giant Meta and various cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase. 

    "There’s one thing all of us in tech can agree on – it’s high time we dismantled the scammers once and for all," Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said in his social media post. 

    #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Scam
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Legendary Trader John Bollinger Warns of Bitcoin Price Pullback
    2024/05/22 08:36
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Warns of Bitcoin Price Pullback
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Problematic Picture
    2024/05/22 08:36
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Problematic Picture
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin Celebrates Pizza Day. Here's How Legendary Purchase Took Place
    2024/05/22 08:36
    Bitcoin Celebrates Pizza Day. Here's How Legendary Purchase Took Place
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Master the Forex Market with Avexbot by Avenix Fzco
    PrimeXBT to democratise financial markets with total revamp and upgraded product offering
    Force Marketplace Receives a Major Upgrade, as Announced by Mr. Lado Okhotnikov
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Falls Victim to "Sophisticated" Phishing Scam
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Warns of Bitcoin Price Pullback
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Problematic Picture
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD