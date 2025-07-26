Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Missing XRP Ledger Blocks: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 26/07/2025 - 11:46
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz reacts to recent XRP Ledger speculation
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Missing XRP Ledger Blocks: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent X conversation, Ripple CTO David Schwartz again addressed speculation about the missing early blocks on XRP Ledger (XRPL).

    Advertisement

    The clarification comes as skeptics continue to question why the first 32,000 ledgers on XRPL remain missing from public history, a gap that has often fueled speculation about data loss or intentional omission.

    In a more recent response to the ongoing speculation, Schwartz dismissed the notion that the missing blocks were intentionally discarded. The Ripple CTO also addressed the question of why the team did not reset the ledger to start fresh.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Missing XRP Ledger Blocks: Details
    Dogecoin Founder Comments on The Making of DOGE With Zuckerberg Reference: Details
    Ripple CEO Speaks Out on Ripple's Recent Acquisition's Fast Growing Role in DeFi
    XRP Forms Death Cross Against Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rockets 25,587% in Whale Activity, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Wakes Up After 14.5 Years: Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/25/2025 - 10:13
    Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Instagram Warning for XRP Holders: Here's Why
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    In response to an X critic who brought up the issue again, asking why the ledger wasn't reset after, Schwartz stated that there was nothing that could be done to restore the missing data.

    "Nothing we could do would restore the missing information. You're asking why we didn't throw away even more information by discarding even the blocks that were recovered," the Ripple CTO answered.

    What happened?

    XRP Ledger’s record begins at Ledger #32,570, leaving the first 10 days of activity, almost 32,000 ledgers, unrecoverable. David Schwartz, Ripple CTO, responded to a similar speculation in May, clarifying the technical and historical context of the issue.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/24/2025 - 18:56
    XRP Ledger's Network Growth Remains at "High Levels"
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    According to the Ripple CTO, this was a known issue from XRP’s early development days, when multiple ledger streams were being tested.

    Schwartz stated that many ledger streams were created in the process of testing and developing the XRPL software. He added that in one of many streams, a software bug caused some ledgers (about 10 days) to be lost.

    The Ripple CTO added that while the next ledger reset was expected to make the issue irrelevant, it never happened, as there was never another ledger reset. The team had debated resetting the ledger for cleanliness, but that would have resulted in less public history, as it would have removed everything after the 32,000 ledgers.

    #XRPL #ripple
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 26, 2025 - 10:32
    Dogecoin Founder Comments on The Making of DOGE With Zuckerberg Reference: Details
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jul 26, 2025 - 10:00
    ETH Unstaking Period Hits ATH, Cathie Wood Explains Whom to Blame
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Missing XRP Ledger Blocks: Details
    Dogecoin Founder Comments on The Making of DOGE With Zuckerberg Reference: Details
    ETH Unstaking Period Hits ATH, Cathie Wood Explains Whom to Blame
    Show all