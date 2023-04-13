Ripple CTO Ends Rumors of Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity, Shibarium Beta Hits New Milestones, Bank of America Anticipates Sustained BTC Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today.

Ripple CTO ends speculation on Satoshi Nakamoto's identity

Among many assumptions about the real identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, there is one connecting Ripple CTO David Schwartz to the mysterious Bitcoin creator. However, in a recent Twitter exchange, Schwartz put an end to the speculation. When asked about being the mastermind behind the flagship cryptocurrency by an XRP community member, the Ripple CTO replied by saying that he did not discover Bitcoin until 2011 and that he wished he had found it earlier. He then added that he saw BTC dropping as low as $2.50. Thus, Schwartz has put a period on all the rumors linking him to Satoshi Nakamoto.

Shibarium beta hits major new milestones, here's what they are

Prominent SHIB enthusiast @LucieSHIB pointed out several milestones seen on Shibarium testnet Puppynet in a recent tweet. According to a screenshot shared by @LucieSHIB, the total number of transactions on Puppynet surged to 2,255,398, which demonstrates significant progress compared to the number seen at the end of March, when it was merely 195,000. Also, the number of wallets linked to the blockchain has increased by 165,282, totaling 365,282. As for the total number of blocks created on Puppynet, it has surged to 324,129. @LucieSHIB also added that the amount of tokens that have been deployed on Puppynet by now tops 71.

XRP: Coinbase starts Flare (FLR) airdrop distribution to users

As tweeted by @CoinbaseAssets Twitter account yesterday, leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has started the Flare (FLR) token airdrop distribution for eligible users. Customers of Coinbase (simple and advanced trade categories), as well as users of the Coinbase exchange in authorized jurisdictions, who held XRP on the snapshot date of Dec. 12, 2020, will be eligible to receive FLR tokens. After the processing is complete, which is expected to take in the next 72 hours, the funds will be distributed to Coinbase user accounts. Outbound transfers for Flare (FLR) will not be available in the meantime. On Coinbase, in areas where trading is supported, inbound transfers have already begun.

Bitcoin surge: Bank of America anticipates sustained rally