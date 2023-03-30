New Shibarium ATH in 2 Days: Number of Active Wallets on Puppynet Surpasses 100K

Number of active wallets on Puppynet has reached new historic peak of over 100,000

Prominent Shiba Inu enthusiast Lucie Sasinkova has tweeted that the Shibarium testnet has seen a major increase in wallets making transactions on it over the past two days.

Number of wallets on Shibarium surges

According to Lucie's tweet and the screenshot she shared, the number of crypto wallets that are participating in testing Puppynet by now has exceeded 100,000 units. This growth has taken place within the past two days, from 51,781 wallets on March 28.

The number of total transactions on Puppynet has spiked to 194,158 from 110,000 within the same short period of time. Besides, the number of daily transactions soared to 150,000 on March 28.

Shiba Inu remains biggest crypto holding

Prominent wallet tracker WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu continues to hold the position of the largest crypto asset held by the top Ethereum whales in U.S. dollar equivalent. Aside from that, the second largest dog-themed crypto remains the most traded token.

At the time of this writing, the largest 100 wallets on the Ethereum chain contain $601,204,724 worth of Shiba Inu. This constitutes 49.6 trillion SHIB.

It is currently sitting in fourth place after Ethereum, USDC and USDT stablecoins. The popular meme coin is now trading at $0.00001062, dropping roughly 1.5% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.