    Ripple CEO: RLUSD Ranked Number 1 Most Trusted Stablecoin

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 24/07/2025 - 10:44
    Ripple boss brags about RLUSD getting ranked #1 among stablecoins by respectful agency
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse has published a proud X post, bragging to the XRP community about a major acknowledgement earned by Ripple’s latest product — the Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD).

    RLUSD gets A rating from Bluechip stablecoin agency

    Garlinghouse tweeted that last Friday, when the U.S. government finally passed the Genius Act that regulates the circulation, usage and emission of stablecoins in the U.S., the major stablecoin rating agency ranked Ripple’s dollar-pegged RLUSD as “the *#1* most trusted stablecoin in the market.”

    The X post retweeted by Ripple CEO also stated that Bluechip believes RLUSD to be one of the safest stablecoins available on the market. Now, it has been given an A rating.

    Speaking of this stablecoin, just yesterday, on July 23, Ripple released another batch of it after a four-day break — 25,000,000 RLUSD. The previous minting occurred on July 18 and 21, when 5,000,000 and 5,000,000 RLUSD were released from the Ripple Treasury.

    Ripple CEO warns of XRP scam on YouTube

    In a tweet that came out earlier, Garlinghouse issued an important message to the XRP community, warning them against falling for scammers’ tricks. The CEO stressed that during market rallies, scammers become particularly active.

    Now that Bitcoin has soared in price, pulling the rest of the cryptocurrency market — along with XRP — along with it upwards, there is a new scam on YouTube that is targeting XRP army and impersonating the official account of Ripple: “PLEASE BEWARE of the latest scam targeting the XRP family on YouTube and impersonating Ripple’s official account!”

    Garlinghouse said that the Ripple team will continue to report such con artists to YouTube tech support and urged the Ripple community to do likewise: “We will keep reporting these - please do the same.”

    He also reminded readers of old but important wisdom — if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

    #Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News #RLUSD #Scam Alert
