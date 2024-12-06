Ripple CEO Names Important Date for XRP Holders

A new "60 Minutes" episode that will feature an interview with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse will be aired on Dec. 8.

Garlinghouse took to the X social media network to announce the official date earlier today.

The interview, which was initially announced by Garlinghouse in late November, is expected to focus on the cryptocurrency industry's fight to gain regulatory clarity in the US.

In a recent social media post, Garlinghouse predicted that the departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler would make it possible to lift all boats in the crypto industry. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko previously claimed that Ripple's win was a "fatal wound" for the SEC's anti-crypto agenda.

Garlinghouse's upcoming "60 Minutes" appearance is expected to shine more light on the Ripple-affiliated XRP, which has experienced an astonishing rally over the past month. On Dec. 3, the token reached a new multi-year high of $2.82, according to CoinGecko.

It is worth noting that "60 Minutes" is the longest-running news show in the history of American television. Founded all the way back in 1968, the program has amassed more than 2,500 episodes.