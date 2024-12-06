Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Names Important Date for XRP Holders

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP holders should mark this day on their calendars
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 15:45
    Ripple CEO Names Important Date for XRP Holders
    Cover image via U.Today
    A new "60 Minutes" episode that will feature an interview with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse will be aired on Dec. 8

    Garlinghouse took to the X social media network to announce the official date earlier today. 

    The interview, which was initially announced by Garlinghouse in late November, is expected to focus on the cryptocurrency industry's fight to gain regulatory clarity in the US. 

    In a recent social media post, Garlinghouse predicted that the departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler would make it possible to lift all boats in the crypto industry. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko previously claimed that Ripple's win was a "fatal wound" for the SEC's anti-crypto agenda.      

    Garlinghouse's upcoming "60 Minutes" appearance is expected to shine more light on the Ripple-affiliated XRP, which has experienced an astonishing rally over the past month. On Dec. 3, the token reached a new multi-year high of $2.82, according to CoinGecko. 

    It is worth noting that "60 Minutes" is the longest-running news show in the history of American television. Founded all the way back in 1968, the program has amassed more than 2,500 episodes. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

