    Ripple CEO Meets High-Ranking Japanese Official to Discuss Crypto Adoption in Japan

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple boss has met major Japanese official on his Tokyo tour, says Japan is committed to advancing crypto tech
    Fri, 6/09/2024 - 13:22
    Ripple CEO Meets High-Ranking Japanese Official to Discuss Crypto Adoption in Japan
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Ripple’s chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse has taken to his X account to share his impressions of meeting a high-ranking Japanese official this week, as they talked about the adoption of crypto and blockchain technology in Japan.

    Ripple boss: Japan committed to advancing crypto tech

    This week, Brad Garlinghouse visited Japan, and during his time at the XRP Community Day event, he met Taira Masaaki, a member of the Japanese House of Representatives, who is also in charge of various committees related to Web3 and AI innovations.

    Sharing his impressions from that meeting, Garlinghouse tweeted that Japanese leaders are “committed to advancing crypto and blockchain technology. He pointed out that in Japan, it is being implemented “through clear frameworks and constructive policy that protects consumers and enables innovation.”

    HOT Stories
    Bear Market Confirmed? Trading Legend Peter Brandt Shares Must-See Bitcoin Price Prediction
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again
    This Is Where Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Heading, Dogecoin (DOGE) in Bad State, Solana (SOL) Bounce Is Incoming, Here's Why
    Top Exchange Enables WIF and PEPE Trading in Canada

    This statement may be interpreted as a reproach to the U.S., where there are still no clear regulations for the cryptocurrency space, and the SEC continues its legal battle against Ripple, while it is also suing numerous other crypto platforms over crypto being “unregistered securities,” as they claim.

    Advertisement

    As for Taira Masaaki, he tweeted after meeting Garlinghouse: “We exchanged views on how to utilize blockchain to maximize Japan's potential.”

    Related
    Ripple CTO Slams Fed for Sanctioning United Texas Bank Over Bitcoin
    Fri, 09/06/2024 - 08:09
    Ripple CTO Slams Fed for Sanctioning United Texas Bank Over Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Japanese largest banks pilot stablecoin platform

    As reported by Chinese cryptocurrency blogger and journalist Colin Wu, Japanese financial giants continue their efforts to adopt cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he shared that the three largest banks are planning to create a stablecoin platform to enable local businesses to make fast international settlements.

    Those banks are Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Mizuho Bank.

    This program, Wu continues, will be titled Project Pax, and it will be run by such blockchain players as Progmat, Datachain and TOKI. He added that more banks in various parts of the world are expected to join in to take part in Project Pax.

    Currently, the overall capitalization of the stablecoin market has reached a whopping $160 billion. These Japanese giants are not the only parties that have been trying to enter this market niche recently. Ripple has also started to roll out its dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, which will be run both on the XRP Ledger and on the Ethereum blockchain.

    #Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 12:58
    $8 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Threshold Breached: What's Next?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 12:16
    Dogecoin Dominance Under Threat as PEPE Steps Up
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aleph Zero Joins CAMARA as the First Blockchain Organization
    GriffinAI Unveils the Playground for AI Agents
    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Meets High-Ranking Japanese Official to Discuss Crypto Adoption in Japan
    $8 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Threshold Breached: What's Next?
    Dogecoin Dominance Under Threat as PEPE Steps Up
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD