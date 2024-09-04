    Ripple President Praises XRPL's Major Move, Binance to List Four Major Crypto Trading Pairs, Half Billion Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Grabs Large BTC Chunk: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Valeria Blokhina
    Check out U.Today’s news digest to stay updated on the latest crypto events!
    Wed, 4/09/2024 - 16:38
    Ripple President Praises XRPL's Major Move, Binance to List Four Major Crypto Trading Pairs, Half Billion Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Grabs Large BTC Chunk: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Contents
    U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.

    Ripple president breaks silence on XRPL's groundbreaking move

    In an X thread from Sept. 3, Ripple fintech giant shared several important announcements, with one of them covering a recent partnership of Futureverse, AI and Metaverse tech company, with Ripple Custody. The partnership is aimed at ensuring secure management of Futureverse's assets. As stated in the announcement, the company has already adopted the XRPL NFT standard, using XRP as the gas token on the Root Network, and is integrated with the XRPL DEX to supply network liquidity. The post gained attention from Ripple President Monica Long; she praised Futureverse's move, stating that custody remains a critical entry point to tokenization. "Everyone - from big banks to crypto natives - needs secure and compliant infrastructure to power enterprise use cases. Excited to further our partnership with futureverse," Long wrote.

    Binance to list four major crypto trading pairs

    Yesterday, Sept. 3, Binance crypto exchange issued a notice regarding the listing of four major trading pairs. The decision to open trading for the pairs was made in order to "expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and enhance users’ trading experience." As stated in the notice, Binance will launch AAVE/USDC, STMX/TRY, SUN/TRY and TRX/USDC spot trading pairs on Sept. 4, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC). Additionally, Binance will enable Trading Bots services for the following trading pairs on Sept. 4, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC): spot grid, spot DCA (cost averaging), smart positions: DOGS/USDT, RENDER/USDT, REZ/USDT, ZK/USDT and ZRO/USDT. Spot algorithmic orders of AAVE/USDC, STMX/TRY, SUN/TRY and TRX/USDC will also be enabled.

    Half-billion Bitcoin whale suddenly grabs large BTC chunk

    According to data provided by @lookonchain X account, yesterday, an anonymous wallet that already stores more than $500 million worth of BTC made a large Bitcoin purchase. This whale acquired 322.37 BTC, worth approximately $19 million. In the past week, this investor has accumulated a total of 2,322.37 BTC, spending around $136 million on this crypto. At the moment, their total Bitcoin holdings constitute 8,881 BTC, which is valued at approximately $523 million. @lookonchain has provided the wallet address for this whale: 3G98jSULfhrES1J9HKfZdDjXx1sTNvHkhN. In the meantime, crypto tracker @spotonchain reports that a cryptocurrency whale acquired 1,100 BTC on the Binance trading platform. They withdrew this BTC, valued at $64.2 million, realizing a profit of $62 million on their investment.

    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Popular articles

    Ripple President Praises XRPL's Major Move, Binance to List Four Major Crypto Trading Pairs, Half Billion Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Grabs Large BTC Chunk: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    TON Ecosystem Coins in Red, Data Says
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Cofounder Reacts to Market Sell-off: Details
