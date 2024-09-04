Ripple President Praises XRPL's Major Move, Binance to List Four Major Crypto Trading Pairs, Half Billion Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Grabs Large BTC Chunk: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.

Ripple president breaks silence on XRPL's groundbreaking move

In an X thread from Sept. 3, Ripple fintech giant shared several important announcements, with one of them covering a recent partnership of Futureverse, AI and Metaverse tech company, with Ripple Custody. The partnership is aimed at ensuring secure management of Futureverse's assets. As stated in the announcement, the company has already adopted the XRPL NFT standard, using XRP as the gas token on the Root Network, and is integrated with the XRPL DEX to supply network liquidity. The post gained attention from Ripple President Monica Long; she praised Futureverse's move, stating that custody remains a critical entry point to tokenization. "Everyone - from big banks to crypto natives - needs secure and compliant infrastructure to power enterprise use cases. Excited to further our partnership with futureverse," Long wrote.

Binance to list four major crypto trading pairs

Yesterday , Sept. 3, Binance crypto exchange issued a notice regarding the listing of four major trading pairs. The decision to open trading for the pairs was made in order to "expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and enhance users’ trading experience." As stated in the notice, Binance will launch AAVE/USDC, STMX/TRY, SUN/TRY and TRX/USDC spot trading pairs on Sept. 4, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC). Additionally, Binance will enable Trading Bots services for the following trading pairs on Sept. 4, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC): spot grid, spot DCA (cost averaging), smart positions: DOGS/USDT, RENDER/USDT, REZ/USDT, ZK/USDT and ZRO/USDT. Spot algorithmic orders of AAVE/USDC, STMX/TRY, SUN/TRY and TRX/USDC will also be enabled.

Advertisement

Half-billion Bitcoin whale suddenly grabs large BTC chunk