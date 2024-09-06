    Ripple CTO Slams Fed for Sanctioning United Texas Bank Over Bitcoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple CTO shares his take on 'cease and desist' order issued to Texas bank over working with Bitcoin and crypto companies
    Fri, 6/09/2024 - 8:09
    Ripple CTO Slams Fed for Sanctioning United Texas Bank Over Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer (CTO) and one of the creators of the XRP Ledger and XRP token, has published a post in which he critiqued the Federal Reserve and its chairman for placing sanctions on United Texas Bank over its operations with cryptocurrency users.

    This bank is a member of the Federal Reserve System, and the Fed issued it with a “cease ad desist” order.

    Fed takes dig at Texas bank

    David Schwartz commented on an X post published by Dennis Porter, president and cofounder of Satoshi Action Fund. The latter shared a screenshot of a document that contains the Fed’s ruling about United Texas Bank.

    HOT Stories
    Bear Market Confirmed? Trading Legend Peter Brandt Shares Must-See Bitcoin Price Prediction
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again
    This Is Where Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Heading, Dogecoin (DOGE) in Bad State, Solana (SOL) Bounce Is Incoming, Here's Why
    Top Exchange Enables WIF and PEPE Trading in Canada

    The part of the document shown in the screenshot states that an examination found “significant deficiencies related to foreign correspondent banking and virtual currency customers, specifically risk management and compliance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations relating to anti-money laundering (AML), including the Bank Secrecy Act.”

    Advertisement

    “When will it end?” Porter commented.

    Related
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Coming: Samson Mow Shows 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Style
    Thu, 09/05/2024 - 11:35
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Coming: Samson Mow Shows 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Style
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ripple CTO bashes Fed for indirect regulation practice with crypto firms

    Citing this tweet, the Ripple CTO disagreed with this method of the authorities trying to control the cryptocurrency industry, calling it indirect regulation. Schwartz stated that this is “an end-run around due process” and urged courts to put a stop to such things practiced by the Federal Reserve and other regulators.

    Schwartz stated outright that should the U.S. government decide to punish cryptocurrency companies, it should just make cases against them. However, the CTO continued, this way, it is crypto companies’ business partners that get punished for doing business with them, while there is no direct action against crypto firms – crypto exchanges, etc.

    This way, according to Schwartz, the government punishes digital currency companies by depriving them of future business relationships “without giving you any of the normal rights due process demands.”

    In the meantime, Ripple continues to fight against the SEC in court, while many even in the U.S. Congress already believe that the regulator and its boss, Gary Gensler, are exercising an excessive overreach of their powers. Still, after major wins celebrated by Ripple last year and in August 2024, the chances of the SEC making an appeal in this legal case have increased.

    #Ripple News #Federal Reserve
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 9:27
    Bitcoin Going Below $50,000: 2017 Crypto Legend Arthur Hayes
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 8:42
    Bear Market Confirmed? Trading Legend Peter Brandt Shares Must-See Bitcoin Price Prediction
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GriffinAI Unveils the Playground for AI Agents
    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Crypto Staking Rewards Module Launches with Various Programs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Going Below $50,000: 2017 Crypto Legend Arthur Hayes
    Bear Market Confirmed? Trading Legend Peter Brandt Shares Must-See Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Ripple CTO Slams Fed for Sanctioning United Texas Bank Over Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD