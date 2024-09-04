Ripple CEO Shares Update on RLUSD Stablecoin at Major XRPL Event

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a highly anticipated discussion at the ongoing Korea Blockchain Week, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse provided updates on the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, which will operate on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchain.

The event, which gathered industry leaders, developers and enthusiasts, was the perfect stage for unveiling the latest advancements in Ripple's technology and vision.

According to updates broadcasted by RippleX, at the XRPL Zone Korea event, Ripple CEO and CTO Brad Garlinghouse and David Schwartz took the stage to discuss everything from the early days of building the XRP Ledger to how new programmability can help XRPL builders customize their applications and upcoming plans for the official RLUSD launch.

Ripple closer to launching RLUSD

Ripple is close to launching its U.S.-dollar pegged stablecoin, according to CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who indicated a launch timeline of "weeks."

Ripple announced its stablecoin ambitions in April, noting that the token would be "100% backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. government Treasuries, and other cash equivalents."

RLUSD will be completely backed by U.S. dollars, tested with enterprise partners and is now in private beta. The stablecoin will initially be deployed on the XRP Ledger and the Ethereum blockchain, and it will adhere to Ethereum's ERC-20 token standard.

Ripple and the broader XRP community are dedicated to introducing new programmability, including smart contracts, to the XRPL developer ecosystem in 2025, both through the XRPL EVM sidechain (which is already in development) and by exploring native capabilities on the XRPL Mainnet.