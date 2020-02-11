Back

Ripple CEO to Be Interviewed by CNN Again. Will He Talk About IPO Plans?

  • Alex Dovbnya

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse will soon make another appearance on CNN's 'First Move'

Ripple CEO to Be Interviewed by CNN Again. Will He Talk About IPO Plans?
CNN's Julia Chatterley has thrilled the XRP army by announcing that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is coming back for another interview. While she didn't reveal a specific date, she did mention that it was coming 'very soon' and asked the crypto community to help her out with questions. 

Ripple's IPO plans 

The top questions appear to be centered around Ripple's plan to go public. As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse revealed that Ripple would be on "the leading side" of the upcoming IPO craze. His words prompted much speculation about how this would affect the token's price. 

Researcher Leonidas Hadjiloizou also wants to know whether or not the 73 percent drop in quarterly XRP sales is linked to a possible IPO or Ripple's $200 mln Series C funding round that made it the second most valuable crypto company. 

Prepare for tough questions

Garlinghouse was interviewed by Chatterley for the first time in September 2019. Back then, he was bombarded with uncomfortable questions about the community threatening to fork XRP and the impact of Ripple's incessant sales on the price of the third-biggest cryptocurrency. 

This time around, the Ripple CEO could also weigh in on his recent spat with Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who predicted that XRP would greatly underperform in 2020. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

