    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple ends speculation on RLUSD stablecoin launch
    Thu, 5/12/2024 - 11:28
    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch: Details
    Ripple has officially addressed speculation surrounding the launch of its much-anticipated RLUSD stablecoin. The crypto community had been speculating about an impending launch on Dec. 4. With this date having passed and the RLUSD stablecoin not yet launched, Ripple took to X to clear the air.

    In a tweet, Ripple stated: "Despite some speculation, RLUSD isn’t launching today," referring to Dec. 4.

    Ripple highlighted its commitment to working closely with the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to secure final approval before proceeding with the launch.

    "We’re in lockstep with the NYDFS on final approval and will share updates as soon as possible. We are fully committed to launching under the supervision of NYDFS and upholding the highest regulatory standards," Ripple stated.

    Ripple stablecoin in beta testing

    RLUSD, a 1:1 U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, will be fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. government Treasury securities and cash equivalents.

    Since early August, the RLUSD stablecoin has been in beta testing on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and the Ethereum mainnet. Ripple intends to gradually expand RLUSD to include new blockchains and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

    The RLUSD stablecoin is expected to play a significant role in the Ripple ecosystem. Ripple President Monica Long previously indicated that RLUSD was designed to be "complementary and additive" to XRP. As the company awaits the green light from the NYDFS, the crypto community remains eager for further updates on this highly anticipated launch.

    Meanwhile, as this is anticipated, the crypto community is warned to be cautious against scams as bad actors might seek to exploit the upcoming Ripple stablecoin launch.

    Earlier this week, Ripple warned against an uptick in scams and reminded the community that Ripple will never ask anyone to send XRP - nor will Ripple executives or anyone else from Ripple.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

