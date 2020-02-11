Almost $392 Mln in Bitcoin (BTC) Moved Between Unknown Wallets, Coinbase Involved

Original article based on tweet

Nearly $392 mln in Bitcoin has been transferred between unregistered BTC wallets with the Coinbase exchange involved in one of the transactions, Whale Alert reports

The Twitter bot Whale Alert kindly informs the community that three gargantuan Bitcoin transfers have been detected just recently. Together they total $391,671,618 (that’s 39,554 BTC).

The transactions were made between Bitcoin wallets with anonymous owners. However, the sender in one of them is the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, headquartered in San-Francisco, California.

Almost 40,000 BTC on the move

The three transactions spotted by Whale Alert provoked all types of speculations – from Bitfinex maintenance announced earlier today to the funds moved by the PlusToken cryptocurrency scam.

Bitcoin whales were also mentioned.

Huge Bitcoin stashes moving around

Massive Bitcoin transactions started appearing more often on the Whale Alert page after Bitcoin started approaching the $10,000 level.

By the time of writing this, the flagship currency has hit $10,000 and is trading slightly above this price mark.

As reported by U.Today previously, almost one billion US in BTC was transferred between Bitcoin wallets with unregistered owners on February 1.