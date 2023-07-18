Ripple and SEC Might Settle Their Case

Tue, 07/18/2023 - 11:50
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ripple's case against SEC not yet over, despite XRP being ruled out as security
Ripple and SEC Might Settle Their Case
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Judge Sarah Netburn recently instructed both Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to propose three mutually convenient dates for a potential settlement conference, indicating that there might be an opportunity to conclude their prolonged legal dispute.

This move follows the notable court ruling that formally declared XRP, the digital currency associated with Ripple Labs, not a security, marking a significant setback for the SEC. The decision, seen as a considerable victory for Ripple Labs, overturned the SEC's initial claim that Ripple had conducted an unregistered securities offering by selling XRP.

In her latest order, Judge Netburn emphasized the potential productivity of a settlement conference at this stage. She also indicated that due to a busy court schedule, it would be optimal to arrange such a conference six to eight weeks in advance.

This suggested timeline indicates that both parties have ample time to consider their positions carefully, weigh their options and possibly work toward a mutually beneficial agreement. However, it is worth noting that this development does not guarantee a settlement, as the final decision rests with the parties involved.

Related
Ripple Decision Not Final? Gensler Hints at SEC Appeal

The potential settlement of the case could have significant implications for XRP and the broader crypto industry. Ripple Labs' legal victory has already positively impacted the price of XRP, leading to a substantial surge in its value. A settlement between the SEC and Ripple could provide further clarity on the regulatory status of XRP, potentially reinforcing its market position.

The ongoing legal dispute between Ripple and the SEC is one of the most closely watched cases in the crypto industry. It serves as a test case for how U.S. regulatory authorities might approach and regulate digital assets in the future.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Tens of Billions of SHIB Sent to and From Binance as Shiba Inu Price Drops Overnight
07/18/2023 - 11:05
Tens of Billions of SHIB Sent to and From Binance as Shiba Inu Price Drops Overnight
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Chainlink (LINK) Debuts This Core Product on Mainnet: Details
07/18/2023 - 10:58
Chainlink (LINK) Debuts This Core Product on Mainnet: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 13% of Litecoin (LTC) Supply Unmoved in Years in Positive Twist for Network
07/18/2023 - 10:29
13% of Litecoin (LTC) Supply Unmoved in Years in Positive Twist for Network
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide