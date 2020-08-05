Tweet-based article

Ripple and Its ODL Partner Bitstamp Transfer 63 Mln XRP While Coin Is Storming $0.30 Mark

Wed, 08/05/2020
Yuri Molchan
XRPL Monitor reported that over the past twenty hours the blockchain giant Ripple has transferred almost 21 mln XRP, while the coin is striving to reach the $0.30 level
The San Francisco blockchain giant Ripple has wired nearly twenty-one million XRP. Its ODL partner Bitstamp was also noticed sending 42 mln XRP.

Meanwhile, the XRP liquidity Index on Bitstamp has been unable to come close to a new ATH. The same has been happening on other ODL corridors as well.

Ripple, Bitstamp kick off 63 mln XRP

As per figures shared by XRPL Monitor, blockchain heavyweight Ripple has parted with another portion of its XRP by sending two transactions. Each carried 10,425,500 XRP.

Data shows that these funds were moved between Ripple and its RL92-MN walletset up before 2015 when Ripple Labs was still named Opencoin.

Former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen Wires 75 Mln XRP, Following Large Anon Wallets Sending Same XRP Amount to His Address

Ripple’s ODL corridors keep showing low liquidity figures

Bitstamp, Ripple’s ODL (On-Demand Liquidity) corridor in Europe, has transferred 42 mln XRP. Despite frequent XRP transfers and seemingly large volumes of XRP transfers, the XRP Liquidity Index on this exchange has failed to reach a new all-time high for a considerable time already.

The same has been seen on other ODL corridors: Bitso, Coins.ph and BTC Markets. Earlier, U.Today reported that Ripple is working on opening more ODL corridors this year in different parts of the world.

The largest Latin American crypto exchange, Bitsolocated in Mexicohas so far shown the best results regarding the XRP Liquidity Index: approximately 10 mln versus the current ATH of 30 mln.

XRP is storming $0.30

For several days now, the third most popular currency has been striving to recover the area above the $0.30 level.

On July 30, XRP finally rose from the $0.24 level, rising to $0.26 and higher. It managed to briefly reach the $0.32 high but then had to roll back under the $0.30 mark, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.


