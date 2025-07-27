Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ridiculous 352% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drop: How Is It Possible?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 27/07/2025 - 11:06
    Shiba Inu loses more than it gained before
    Advertisement
    Ridiculous 352% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drop: How Is It Possible?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu has made headlines due to a massive 352% decline in netflow from large holders. A negative percentage that extreme might appear to be mathematically impossible at first glance. However, if you look more closely at on-chain dynamics, you'll see how volatile whale behavior can skew metrics. It is clear from the given chart that there has been a massive net outflow of SHIB from large holders or whales that control a sizable portion of the supply.

    Advertisement

    What makes it possible?

    Over the course of the seven-day period, SHIB experienced a dramatic shift from positive inflows, which indicate accumulation, to a sharp outflow phase, which resulted in a net change of -352%. To put it in perspective, if 200 trillion tokens were flowing into SHIB in one week and the same amount moved out the following week, the delta would be -200 trillion, indicating a drop of more than 100%.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    That's exactly what's going on right now. The sentiment has drastically changed, according to on-chain data. Large wallets began to rapidly deplete on July 24-26 following a period of notable accumulation around July 21-23. With only a slight decline from its most recent peak at $0.00001550, SHIB's price held up fairly well, circling around $0.0001400 despite the volatility in whale positions.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum (ETH) Reclaims $3,800; Is $4,000 Likely?
    Stellar (XLM) Could Become 'Rock Star,' Veteran Commodity Trader Says
    No One Is Using XRP, Wall Street Vet Says
    Shytoshi Kusama Leads SHIB Army Poll on Further SHIB-BONE Shibarium Burns

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/24/2025 - 18:13
    It's Over: XRP Rally Hits the Brakes, Shiba Inu May Erase Another Zero, Dogecoin Hits Make-or-Break Level: Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    Advertisement

    This implies that some of the supply may be absorbed by smaller and retail traders, which is an indication of the market becoming more mature. SHIB is still technically in a fairly sound uptrend. The price remains above its three primary exponential moving averages (20, 50 and 100 days), and the 100 EMA provided support for the most recent decline.

    The RSI is currently just above 54 — a neutral value that allows for additional upside after cooling off from overbought conditions. In conclusion, even though the -352% figure might seem shocking at first, it is actually a statistical artifact of netflow volatility rather than a real price dip. It is still worthwhile to keep a close eye on these swift changes in large holder behavior, particularly in meme-driven ecosystems like SHIB where sentiment can change quickly.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 27, 2025 - 10:43
    $53,416,371 in XRP Arrives at Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jul 27, 2025 - 9:49
    XRP Plummets by 37%: Unexpected Market Retracement
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ridiculous 352% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drop: How Is It Possible?
    $53,416,371 in XRP Arrives at Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase: Details
    XRP Plummets by 37%: Unexpected Market Retracement
    Show all