XRP Forms Death Cross Against Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rockets 25,587% in Whale Activity, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Wakes Up After 14.5 Years: Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Shiba Inu and unprecedented whale accumulation

Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees abnormal 25,587% increase in whale activity.

From 18.29B to 4.68T SHIB. Net inflows to large SHIB wallets jumped 25,587% in 24 hours.

The biggest meme coin on Ethereum, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has just experienced one of its most unusual on-chain shifts in recent memory — and it was not due to a retail craze or social media hype.

On July 23, net flows into large SHIB wallets surged from 18.29 billion tokens the previous day to a jaw-dropping 4.68 trillion. That is a 25,587% spike in just 24 hours, as per IntoTheBlock.

The metric, tracked by IntoTheBlock, measures net inflows into wallets holding over 0.1% of SHIB's total supply.

Advertisement

Structural breakout. Rotation into SHIB as a hedge or long-term bet

What is interesting is that the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) reached $0.000016 during the inflow, but then fell back, reaching $0.0000139 by 24 July. This kind of dissonance — whales accumulating while the price drifts downwards — does not happen often. It suggests strategic positioning, not just a reaction.

Whether it is smart money preparing for a structural breakout or simply rotating into SHIB as a hedge, the footprint is visible and enormous.

XRP forms hourly Death Cross against Bitcoin

XRP's latest death cross plots intriguing twist.

Death Cross pattern. The 50-hour MA has dropped below the 200-hour MA.

XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has created a "death cross" against Bitcoin on the hourly chart, a technical pattern that implies downward momentum ahead.

Broader market pressure. $976 million in liquidations occurred on Wednesday, per CoinGlass.

This comes as the broader cryptocurrency market experienced selling pressure at the close of Wednesday trading, resulting in liquidations worth more than $976 million, according to CoinGlass data. The death cross observed on the XRP/BTC hourly chart occurred when the 50-hour moving average fell below the 200-hour moving average.

Dormant Bitcoin wallet awakens After 14 Years

Ancient Bitcoin whale comes back with BTC bought back in 2011 and 32,212,400% profit.

14 years of dormancy. A wallet inactive since 2011 has suddenly reactivated.

Major cryptocurrency tracking service Whale Alert, which monitors large crypto transfers, has detected a wallet that has been reactivated after a hibernation that lasted more than 14 years. Other on-chain data sources on the X social media platform have also confirmed that.

The last time this wallet was active was in 2011, when Bitcoin was worth $0.37 per coin. This was shortly after Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto mysteriously disappeared, leaving his invention as a present to the world under the leadership of eager and loyal crypto developers.

Taking profit. Back in 2011, when BTC was $0.37, the stash was worth just $1,435.

The reactivation fuels speculation about Satoshi-era holders re-emerging, especially since it was last active shortly after Satoshi Nakamoto’s disappearance.

According to Whale Alert, the aforesaid whale’s wallet contained 3,962 BTC, currently worth $468,046,931. Analytics X account Lookonchain added that this amount of Bitcoin was worth $1,435 back in 2011, when one BTC cost merely $0.37.