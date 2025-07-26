519,010,000,000,000 SHIB Next as Shiba Inu Regains $0.000014

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has staged a rebound, rising back to the $0.000014 level after dipping to a low of $0.00001299 on July 24.

Shiba Inu reached a high of $0.00001598 on July 21 after six days of rise. It subsequently met profit taking at this level, declining for four straight days to a low of $0.00001299 on July 24 before finding support.

SHIB price rebounded on Friday, with the rise reaching $0.00001422 in the early Saturday session, coinciding with a recovery in the crypto market. This rebound has sparked optimism in the SHIB community, but the meme-based coin now faces a significant challenge: breaking through a crucial resistance zone where 519.01 trillion SHIB were previously acquired.

According to on-chain data from IntoTheBlock, the next major hurdle for SHIB lies between $0.000015 and $0.000019, where 519.01 trillion SHIB were previously bought by 143,400 addresses at an average cost basis.

This supply-heavy range may serve as a profit-taking zone, slowing or reversing any bullish momentum unless buying pressure increases.

What comes next for Shiba Inu price?

Shiba Inu was recently changing hands at $0.00001407, up 3.39% in the last 24 hours. If SHIB can break through the resistance in the $0.000015 to $0.000019 range, it may launch a bullish breakout with a target of $0.00002 or higher. The next level of resistance is between $0.000019 and $0.000024, where 130,030 addresses previously purchased 172.29 trillion SHIB.

On the other hand, if SHIB fails to clear it, a rejection might result in a consolidation of $0.000013 to $0.000015. Shiba Inu is building support at $0.000014, where 2.68 trillion SHIB were previously bought by 3,930 addresses.

Downside risk remains near the recent low of $0.00001299, particularly if market sentiment turns risk-off.