Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    519,010,000,000,000 SHIB Next as Shiba Inu Regains $0.000014

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 26/07/2025 - 15:55
    Shiba Inu staged rebound past $0.000014
    Advertisement
    519,010,000,000,000 SHIB Next as Shiba Inu Regains $0.000014
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has staged a rebound, rising back to the $0.000014 level after dipping to a low of $0.00001299 on July 24.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu reached a high of $0.00001598 on July 21 after six days of rise. It subsequently met profit taking at this level, declining for four straight days to a low of $0.00001299 on July 24 before finding support.

    SHIB price rebounded on Friday, with the rise reaching $0.00001422 in the early Saturday session, coinciding with a recovery in the crypto market. This rebound has sparked optimism in the SHIB community, but the meme-based coin now faces a significant challenge: breaking through a crucial resistance zone where 519.01 trillion SHIB were previously acquired.

    HOT Stories
    No, XRP Is Not at Risk of Death Cross
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Missing XRP Ledger Blocks: Details
    Dogecoin Founder Comments on Making of DOGE With Zuckerberg Reference: Details
    Ripple CEO Speaks Out on Ripple's Recent Acquisition's Fast Growing Role in DeFi
    Article image
    Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    According to on-chain data from IntoTheBlock, the next major hurdle for SHIB lies between $0.000015 and $0.000019, where 519.01 trillion SHIB were previously bought by 143,400 addresses at an average cost basis. 
    This supply-heavy range may serve as a profit-taking zone, slowing or reversing any bullish momentum unless buying pressure increases.

    Advertisement

    What comes next for Shiba Inu price?

    Shiba Inu was recently changing hands at $0.00001407, up 3.39% in the last 24 hours. If SHIB can break through the resistance in the $0.000015 to $0.000019 range, it may launch a bullish breakout with a target of $0.00002 or higher. The next level of resistance is between $0.000019 and $0.000024, where 130,030 addresses previously purchased 172.29 trillion SHIB.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/21/2025 - 16:20
    Shiba Inu Hold Time Hits 2.8 Years: What's Next for SHIB's Price?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    On the other hand, if SHIB fails to clear it, a rejection might result in a consolidation of $0.000013 to $0.000015. Shiba Inu is building support at $0.000014, where 2.68 trillion SHIB were previously bought by 3,930 addresses.

    Downside risk remains near the recent low of $0.00001299, particularly if market sentiment turns risk-off.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jul 26, 2025 - 15:44
    XRP Price Prediction for July 26
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jul 26, 2025 - 15:35
    86,900,000,000 Tron (TRX) in Profit, Key Price Level to Watch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    519,010,000,000,000 SHIB Next as Shiba Inu Regains $0.000014
    XRP Price Prediction for July 26
    86,900,000,000 Tron (TRX) in Profit, Key Price Level to Watch
    Show all