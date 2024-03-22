    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Takes Direct Swipe at Peter Schiff

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Robert Kiyosaki slams Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff, here's what happened
    Fri, 22/03/2024 - 15:25
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Takes Direct Swipe at Peter Schiff
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robert Kiyosaki, the well-known author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has sparked a public dispute with Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff, suggesting that Schiff lacks comprehensive knowledge about finance and the real estate sector.

    Advertisement

    In a post on social media platform X, Kiyosaki's post, structured in a Q&A format, seeks to challenge Schiff's stance on Bitcoin while shedding light on the broader financial expertise that includes trading in gold, silver and real estate.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Recognizes Bitcoin's Dominance Over Gold

    Kiyosaki's critique

    Kiyosaki, in the post, posed a rhetorical question: "Why do so many MONEY EXPERTS like Peter Schiff live in Puerto Rico?"

    He follows up with his answer, suggesting that these experts, including Schiff, may possess specialized knowledge in certain areas but lack a comprehensive understanding of others.

    Specifically, Kiyosaki asserts that Schiff may be well-versed in gold and silver but lacks expertise in debt management and real estate. The author argues that if Schiff understood how to leverage debt to invest in real estate effectively, he could live anywhere in the world and legally minimize his tax obligations, without the need to reside in Puerto Rico.

    In a recent exchange on X earlier this month, Peter Schiff strongly advised billionaire investor Bill Ackman about his possible involvement with Bitcoin. He countered the suggestions put forward by MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor advocating for Ackman to invest in Bitcoin. This shows that related spat among these top market experts.

    Kiyosaki recommends financial literacy

    Kiyosaki also proceeded to recommend educational resources for those interested in optimizing their financial strategies, including the book "Tax-Free Wealth" by his tax advisor, Tom Wheelwright, and the real estate investment series authored by his partner Ken McElroy.

    The author maintained that it was important for people to gain financial education, particularly in understanding turbulent economic times, suggesting that the impending economic challenges present opportunities for wealth accumulation for those who are prepared. Kiyosaki has always favored digital assets and even predicted in February last year that the Bitcoin price could hit $500,000 by 2025.

    Related
    Schiff Strikes Back at Michael Saylor Over MicroStrategy's $623 Million Bitcoin Buy

    While the post by Kiyosaki is gaining traction with different reactions, Peter Schiff is yet to give a rebuttal. However, just a few days ago, Schiff posted about a prediction of a major Bitcoin (BTC) price crash.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Shytoshi Kusama's New Move Raises SHIB Army's Intrigued Discussion
    2024/03/22 15:23
    Shytoshi Kusama's New Move Raises SHIB Army's Intrigued Discussion
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image 'Everybody Loves to Hate Solana': Justin Bons Slams SOL Haters
    2024/03/22 15:23
    'Everybody Loves to Hate Solana': Justin Bons Slams SOL Haters
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Dogecoin Founder Makes Epic Trolling Comment on Crypto Traders
    2024/03/22 15:23
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Epic Trolling Comment on Crypto Traders
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees across 45+ Perpetual Markets
    DONK.MEME Presale Goes Live: Is This The Next Solana's $BOME and DOGWIFHAT Meme Coin?
    MetaWin Raises the Bar for Transparency in Online Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Takes Direct Swipe at Peter Schiff
    Shytoshi Kusama's New Move Raises SHIB Army's Intrigued Discussion
    'Everybody Loves to Hate Solana': Justin Bons Slams SOL Haters
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD