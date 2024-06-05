Advertisement
AD

    Ripple President Says XRP ETF Would Make a Lot of Sense

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple President Monica Long claims that the company's much-hyped stablecoin is likely to launch this year
    Wed, 5/06/2024 - 18:12
    Ripple President Says XRP ETF Would Make a Lot of Sense
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent interview with CNBC, Ripple President Monica Long said that an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) would make "a lot of sense." 

    Advertisement

    "If you think about it, only XRP and Bitcoin have regulatory clarity on status in the U.S. XRP has been a top 10 asset by market cap and is about the top 5 if you look at daily traded volume. So, I think that it will make a lot of sense," she said.

    Long's statement comes after Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently predicted that the launch of a spot XRP ETF was seemingly "inevitable." During a recent CNBC interview, he clarified that approving several altcoin ETFs would make sense since investors typically do not want to have exposure to a single coin. At the same time, he believes that the upcoming Ethereum ETFs will be very successful. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple President Says XRP ETF Would Make a Lot of Sense
    Ripple President Says XRP ETF Would Make a Lot of Sense
    SEC Boss Gary Gensler Breaks Silence on Ethereum ETFs
    Shiba Inu Lead Drops Mysterious SHIB Hint After Vitalik's Celebrity Token Criticism
    Crucial Shiba Inu (SHIB) Airdrop Warning Issued: Details

    Related
    Wed, 06/05/2024 - 15:34
    SEC Boss Gary Gensler Breaks Silence on Ethereum ETFs
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Long expects to see even more institutional interest in the space. Sophisticated players are entering the relatively nascent crypto market with the help of Bitcoin ETFs or tokenized assets.    

    Ripple's stablecoin is expected this year 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple recently made a foray into the ultra-competitive stablecoin sector. 

    The yet-to-be-named stablecoin project is expected to go live by the end of 2024 according to Long.

    "We are working on all the things you need to do in order to bring a product like this to market," she said. 

    Long claims that there will still be a need for the XRP token even after Ripple launches its stablecoin project since the former will still be able to serve as a bridge asset.  

    The Ripple executive has pointed to various projections showing that the stablecoin market could reach more than $3 trillion in cumulative market cap within the next five years. 

    Stablecoins are seeing great demand since they provide easy access to US dollars in various parts of the world. Moreover, stablecoins are convenient for conducting payments. 

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Edward Snowden Issues BTC Comment on Berkshire Hathaway's 99.97% Fall, Australian Spot Bitcoin ETF Goes Live, SHIB Burn Rate Soars 10,990%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jun 05, 2024 - 18:39
    Edward Snowden Issues BTC Comment on Berkshire Hathaway's 99.97% Fall, Australian Spot Bitcoin ETF Goes Live, SHIB Burn Rate Soars 10,990%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Ripple Scores Major Partnership in Europe
    Jun 05, 2024 - 18:39
    Ripple Scores Major Partnership in Europe
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image SEC Boss Gary Gensler Breaks Silence on Ethereum ETFs
    Jun 05, 2024 - 18:39
    SEC Boss Gary Gensler Breaks Silence on Ethereum ETFs
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ‘Moonrise’ Initiative Signals Next Phase in Evolution for New-Look Moonbeam Network in Polkadot Ecosytem
    Introducing Mandala Chain, The Polkadot L1 Targets 10M+ New Wallets in Indonesia
    Nibiru EVM to Transform Ethereum Capabilities for Tomorrow’s Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple President Says XRP ETF Would Make a Lot of Sense
    Edward Snowden Issues BTC Comment on Berkshire Hathaway's 99.97% Fall, Australian Spot Bitcoin ETF Goes Live, SHIB Burn Rate Soars 10,990%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Ripple Scores Major Partnership in Europe
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD