'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Warns: Prepare for 70% Collapse of S&P500

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Renowned author and Bitcoin advocate Robert Kiyosaki issues dire warning: Brace yourselves for potential 70% collapse of S&P 500 index
Tue, 13/02/2024 - 14:55
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Renowned author and financial educator Robert Kiyosaki, famous for his bestseller "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has once again taken to social media to sound the alarm bells amid growing concerns over economic instability. Kiyosaki's recent post has sent shockwaves through the financial world as he warns of an imminent collapse of the S&P 500 index by a staggering 70%.

Drawing on his decades of experience in navigating market fluctuations, Kiyosaki emphasizes the importance of financial preparedness in the face of what he predicts will be the "biggest crash in history." In his widely acclaimed book "Rich Dad's Prophecy," Kiyosaki forewarned of such a scenario years ago, urging individuals to take heed and choose their financial advisors wisely.

Central to Kiyosaki's message is the necessity of diversifying investment portfolios to include hard assets such as gold, silver and Bitcoin. These assets, he argues, serve as crucial hedges against economic turbulence, offering stability and potential growth when traditional markets falter.

Kiyosaki's epic Bitcoin prediction

In particular, Kiyosaki is bullish on Bitcoin, forecasting unprecedented highs in its value. He anticipates the cryptocurrency will reach $120,000 within this year, with the potential to skyrocket to half a million dollars per BTC in 2025. In the event of global economic instability, he even envisions Bitcoin surging as high as $1 million, underscoring its role as a safe haven asset in times of crisis.

As fears of bank failures and market downturns continue to loom large, Kiyosaki's warnings may serve as a wake-up call for investors worldwide.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

