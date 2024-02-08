Advertisement
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm Amid Bank Failures, Advocates Bitcoin as Parachute

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Robert Kiyosaki warns of bank failures and champions Bitcoin as safe haven
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 8:18
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Robert Kiyosaki, renowned author of the bestseller "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has once again sounded the alarm amid growing concerns over bank failures and economic instability. In a recent social media post, Kiyosaki emphasized the importance of financial preparedness, likening the current economic situation to a flight school where individuals must learn how to navigate turbulent times.

Kiyosaki's warning comes amid troubling data from the FDIC revealing record levels of unrealized losses in securities held by U.S. banks. The recent collapse of New York Community Bancorp has further exacerbated fears surrounding the stability of the banking sector.

In response to these developments, prominent figures in the finance industry have begun advocating for alternative assets such as Bitcoin. Cathie Wood of ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin will surpass gold in popularity and inflows during times of banking crises. Arthur Hayes, former CEO of BitMex, has also weighed in on the potential for further bank failures and the Federal Reserve's response, suggesting that such events could trigger a rally in Bitcoin prices.

$1 million for Bitcoin

Kiyosaki, who has long warned of market downturns, maintains that assets like gold, silver and Bitcoin are essential hedges against economic turmoil. He predicts significant upswings in the value of these assets should traditional markets falter.

Furthermore, Kiyosaki anticipates Bitcoin reaching unprecedented highs, potentially soaring to $120,000 within 2024 and even reaching $500,000 per BTC in the next year. In the event of global economic instability, he envisions Bitcoin surging to as high as $1 million.

As uncertainty looms over the financial landscape, Kiyosaki's advocacy for BTC as a parachute during turbulent times resonates with many investors seeking to safeguard their wealth against potential crises.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

