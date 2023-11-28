Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 28

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can rate of Bitcoin (BTC) return to midterm rise?
Tue, 11/28/2023 - 18:00
date 2023-11-28
The cryptocurrency market is mainly trading sideways today.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.51%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the resistance level of $37,272. If its breakout happens, the price blast may lead to the test of the $37,500 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of BTC needs more time to accumulate energy for a further move. The falling volume confirms such a statement.

In this regard, consolidation in the narrow range of $37,000-$37,500 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, a further midterm rise is possible only if the rate gets back to the $38,000 zone and fixes above it. If that happens, there is a possibility to see a test of the vital zone of $40,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $37,248 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

