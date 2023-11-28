Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is mainly trading sideways today.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.51%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the resistance level of $37,272. If its breakout happens, the price blast may lead to the test of the $37,500 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of BTC needs more time to accumulate energy for a further move. The falling volume confirms such a statement.

In this regard, consolidation in the narrow range of $37,000-$37,500 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, a further midterm rise is possible only if the rate gets back to the $38,000 zone and fixes above it. If that happens, there is a possibility to see a test of the vital zone of $40,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $37,248 at press time.