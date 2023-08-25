'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Unveils Top Investment Opportunity of Moment

Best-selling writer Robert Kiyosaki reveals biggest investment bargain right now, and it is not Bitcoin

Renowned for his best-selling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki has unveiled what he believes is the ultimate investment opportunity in the current market landscape. The financial guru recently took to social media to express his enthusiasm for silver, which he considers significantly undervalued.

In his post, he highlights that this precious metal remains an astonishing 50% below its all-time high. He points out its increasing demand, particularly from the green energy sector, including solar panels and electric vehicles. With a rich history as a form of currency, silver's importance is underscored by being the second most utilized commodity, trailing only behind oil, says the renowned author.

BIB: Biggest Investment Bargain: Silver still 50% below all time high, in demand by greenies solar EVs. Silver 2nd most used commodity after oil. Silver has been money for centuries. Who can’t afford 1 silver coin, yet most people prefer to save counterfeit fake dollars. Sad. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 25, 2023

Kiyosaki's vision

This is not the first time Kiyosaki has touted silver as an exceptional investment. Earlier this month, he praised silver's potential, citing its scarcity due to rising demand as a key factor driving its future value. The writer believes that these dynamics position silver as an attractive prospect for investors seeking long-term gains.

Silver and gold, however, are not the only realm capturing Kiyosaki's attention. Earlier this month, the bestselling author proclaimed Bitcoin's ascent to $100,000, paralleling his view that gold and silver are akin to "God's money." Kiyosaki asserted that if traditional markets falter, gold and silver would surge, and if global economies falter, Bitcoin could potentially soar to even as high as $1 million.