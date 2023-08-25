'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Unveils Top Investment Opportunity of Moment

Fri, 08/25/2023 - 08:34
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Best-selling writer Robert Kiyosaki reveals biggest investment bargain right now, and it is not Bitcoin
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Unveils Top Investment Opportunity of Moment
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Renowned for his best-selling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki has unveiled what he believes is the ultimate investment opportunity in the current market landscape. The financial guru recently took to social media to express his enthusiasm for silver, which he considers significantly undervalued.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Should Hit $135,000 After Halving, Says Pantera Capital

In his post, he highlights that this precious metal remains an astonishing 50% below its all-time high. He points out its increasing demand, particularly from the green energy sector, including solar panels and electric vehicles. With a rich history as a form of currency, silver's importance is underscored by being the second most utilized commodity, trailing only behind oil, says the renowned author.

Kiyosaki's vision

This is not the first time Kiyosaki has touted silver as an exceptional investment. Earlier this month, he praised silver's potential, citing its scarcity due to rising demand as a key factor driving its future value. The writer believes that these dynamics position silver as an attractive prospect for investors seeking long-term gains.

Related
Here's Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Going Up

Silver and gold, however, are not the only realm capturing Kiyosaki's attention. Earlier this month, the bestselling author proclaimed Bitcoin's ascent to $100,000, paralleling his view that gold and silver are akin to "God's money." Kiyosaki asserted that if traditional markets falter, gold and silver would surge, and if global economies falter, Bitcoin could potentially soar to even as high as $1 million.

#"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Millions of SHIB Set Ablaze, Will Price Recover?
08/25/2023 - 08:25
Millions of SHIB Set Ablaze, Will Price Recover?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Pepe Price Collapses as Devs Allegedly Sell Tokens En Masse
08/25/2023 - 05:54
Pepe Price Collapses as Devs Allegedly Sell Tokens En Masse
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP's Weekly Chart Brings Some Hope
08/25/2023 - 01:00
XRP's Weekly Chart Brings Some Hope
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan