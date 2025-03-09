'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Labels Bitcoin ETFs as Fake

Robert Kiyosaki has never been a fan of the traditional financial system. The "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author has long criticized Wall Street, fiat currency and investment products he sees as misleading. Now, he’s making it clear - Bitcoin ETFs? Just as fake as everything else, in his view.

Advertisement

His stance comes amid what he sees as a long-predicted financial crisis. Kiyosaki says the stock market crash he warned about in Rich Dad’s Prophecy is here, and it is hitting baby boomers the hardest.

Unlike the previous generation, which had defined benefit pensions guaranteeing payouts, today’s retirees rely on plans that only pay out what is left after a crash. That is the risk, and Kiyosaki believes most people do not even realize it.

Advertisement

The problem, he argues, starts with financial education. Or the lack of it. Schools do not teach how money really works, he says, leaving people vulnerable to Wall Street, political influence and financial products designed more for institutions than individuals.

The result? A system where uninformed investors trust traditional financial products — often to their detriment.

So what’s alternative?

Kiyosaki suggests holding real assets. Physical gold, silver and Bitcoin - ones you actually own, not just have on paper. That is where his skepticism about ETFs comes in.

Whether backed by Bitcoin, gold or silver, he does not see them as real. ETFs, in his view, are no different from fiat currency or government bonds — just another layer between investors and actual ownership.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price has dropped 1.2% over the past week, while the broader cryptocurrency market has seen an 11.5% decline, according to CoinGecko.

Still, Kiyosaki stands by his belief that real assets - not paper representations - are the way to safeguard wealth in uncertain times.