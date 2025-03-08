Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin ETFs Bleed as BTC Price Drops to $86,000

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 8/03/2025 - 13:59
    What's happening with BTC price?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Bleed as BTC Price Drops to $86,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On March 7, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw significant outflows totaling $409 million, according to data from SoSoValue. 

    Advertisement

    The largest outflow came from the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, which recorded a $160 million withdrawal. BlackRock’s IBIT ETF also faced notable outflows, losing $39.85 million.

    Ethereum ETFs, in contrast, experienced more moderate withdrawals, with outflows totaling $23 million on the same day. The selling pressure on the ETF market coincided with a decline in Bitcoin’s price, which dropped below $86,000 on the day of the White House cryptocurrency summit.

    HOT Stories
    15,566,450 SHIB at One Go: What Happened?
    Binance's CZ Teases Important Pascal Hardfork That Will Boost BNB Chain
    Peter Schiff Creates His Own BTC Reserve, Receives Solana Instead
    1,000,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours - What's Happening?
    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    By March 8, the broader cryptocurrency market reflected the impact of these withdrawals, with the total market capitalization standing at $1.7 trillion, a 3.35% decline. 

    Advertisement

    However, trading volume surged to $49.35 billion in 24 hours, marking a 15.13% increase. The fully diluted valuation (FDV) of Bitcoin reached $1.8 trillion, with a volume-to-market cap ratio of 2.87%. The total and circulating Bitcoin supply remained at 19.83 million BTC, out of the maximum 21 million BTC that can ever exist.

    Despite the executive order to build a strategic crypto reserve signed by the U.S. president, market sentiment remained depressed.

    The White House hosted a cryptocurrency summit on Friday, bringing together key industry leaders to discuss the administration’s plan for a government-owned digital asset reserve.

    Held in the State Dining Room, the event featured MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, Coinbase cofounder Brian Armstrong, investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, among others.

    Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated the U.S. commitment to the dollar as the global reserve currency, highlighting plans to integrate stablecoins into the financial system. The government's crypto holdings may extend beyond Bitcoin to include assets like XRP.

    #Bicoin ETF

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 8, 2025 - 13:50
    Coinbase Leads US Crypto Market With New Listings as New Era Begins
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 8, 2025 - 12:56
    Cardano (ADA) Faces 94% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Falls
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETFs Bleed as BTC Price Drops to $86,000
    Coinbase Leads US Crypto Market With New Listings as New Era Begins
    Cardano (ADA) Faces 94% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Falls
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD