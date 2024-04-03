Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals What He'll Do If Bitcoin Crashes to $200

    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent Bitcoin supporter Kiyosaki reveals his 'emergency plan' should BTC crash to $200
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 7:41
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals What He'll Do If Bitcoin Crashes to $200
    Contents
    Robert Kiyosaki, famous as a prominent investor, educator in the finance management sphere and author of the book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has taken to the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to share another important Bitcoin-related message.

    This time, financial expert Kiyosaki referred to the prediction of economist and financial writer Harry Dent, who expects the biggest crash ever to arrive soon. Besides, Kiyosaki shared what actions he would undertake should Bitcoin retreat back to the $200 level – in line with Dent’s prediction.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Comments on Recent Bitcoin Crash, Hold Tight

    Bitcoin to crash to $200, Dent predicts, here's Kiyosaki's comment

    The renowned author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and other books on asset management that followed Kiyosaki quoted a recent prediction of prominent economist and book author Harry Dent. Per Dent, Kiyosaki says, “the biggest everything crash” is coming, and “the baby boom generation” will suffer the biggest losses in it since their personal real estate values are crashing.

    Per Dent, the S&P index is going to crash by 80%, and the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is to collapse back to the $200 price level where it was last seen in 2013.

    Robert Kiyosaki tweeted that should Dent’s ominous predictions come true, he would simply purchase more real estate, gold and silver. If Bitcoin indeed goes back down to $200, the writer said: “I will buy as many coins as I can.”

    "Those who hold Bitcoin will be richer"

    Should the above-mentioned prediction made by Harry Dent be realized, “those who are prepared will soon be multi-millionaires and possibly a few new billionaires,” Kiyosaki stated. Even if it does not happen or happens to a different degree, Kiyosaki continues, those investors who hold gold, silver and Bitcoin will increase their wealth.

    He then reminded his audience (2.1 million followers on X/Twitter) that “Gold and silver are God's money. Bitcoin is people’s money and the dollar is fake money.”

    As reported by U.Today earlier, Kiyosaki tweeted that he planned to lay his hands on 10 more Bitcoin before April – the month when the fourth BTC halving is scheduled this year. He also admitted that BTC could be a scam but that it does not matter to him, since if that is so, Bitcoin is no more of a scam than all global fiat currencies.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
