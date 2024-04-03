'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals What He'll Do If Bitcoin Crashes to $200

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, famous as a prominent investor, educator in the finance management sphere and author of the book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has taken to the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to share another important Bitcoin-related message.

Harry Dent is predicting the biggest “everything” crash is coming. He is saying the “Baby Boom Generation” will be the biggest losers, as their homes crash in value. He says the S&P will fall by 80%.



He also predicts Bitcoin will drop back to $200 a coin.



This time, financial expert Kiyosaki referred to the prediction of economist and financial writer Harry Dent, who expects the biggest crash ever to arrive soon. Besides, Kiyosaki shared what actions he would undertake should Bitcoin retreat back to the $200 level – in line with Dent’s prediction.

Bitcoin to crash to $200, Dent predicts, here's Kiyosaki's comment

The renowned author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and other books on asset management that followed Kiyosaki quoted a recent prediction of prominent economist and book author Harry Dent. Per Dent, Kiyosaki says, “the biggest everything crash” is coming, and “the baby boom generation” will suffer the biggest losses in it since their personal real estate values are crashing.

Per Dent, the S&P index is going to crash by 80%, and the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is to collapse back to the $200 price level where it was last seen in 2013.

Robert Kiyosaki tweeted that should Dent’s ominous predictions come true, he would simply purchase more real estate, gold and silver. If Bitcoin indeed goes back down to $200, the writer said: “I will buy as many coins as I can.”

"Those who hold Bitcoin will be richer"

Should the above-mentioned prediction made by Harry Dent be realized, “those who are prepared will soon be multi-millionaires and possibly a few new billionaires,” Kiyosaki stated. Even if it does not happen or happens to a different degree, Kiyosaki continues, those investors who hold gold, silver and Bitcoin will increase their wealth.

He then reminded his audience (2.1 million followers on X/Twitter) that “Gold and silver are God's money. Bitcoin is people’s money and the dollar is fake money.”

As reported by U.Today earlier, Kiyosaki tweeted that he planned to lay his hands on 10 more Bitcoin before April – the month when the fourth BTC halving is scheduled this year. He also admitted that BTC could be a scam but that it does not matter to him, since if that is so, Bitcoin is no more of a scam than all global fiat currencies.