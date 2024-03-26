Advertisement
AD

    "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says It's "Possible" That Bitcoin Is a Scam

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author remains bullish on Bitcoin, but he doesn't rule out that the price of #Bitcoin could still go to zero
    Tue, 26/03/2024 - 6:53
    "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says It's "Possible" That Bitcoin Is a Scam
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent post on the X social media platform, controversial investment guru Robert Kiyosaki, who is best known as the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," did not rule out that Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, could be a scam and a Ponzi scheme. 

    Advertisement

    "Yes. It is possible Bitcoin is a scam and a Ponzi scheme,"  Kiyosaki. 

    Despite admitting that he is concerned about Bitcoin potentially being a Ponzi scheme, he argues that it would still be no different from fiat currencies such as the US dollar and the euro. 

    Kiyosaki has also acknowledged that the price of Bitcoin could eventually go to zero, but he has also said that the same applies to fiat currencies. 

    Still, the financial expert remains bullish on the largest cryptocurrency, recently predicting that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency could surge to as high as $300,000 in 2024. 

    Related
    SEC v. Ripple: Key Details from $2 Billion Motion for Remedies

    According to his latest post, his optimism stems from Metcalfe’s Law, which many see as a model of value for Bitcoin. The law, which focuses on network effects, posits that the value of a certain network increases with the number of its users. In the context of Bitcoin, proponents of Metcalfe's Law argue that as more individuals adopt and use Bitcoin, its value will increase due to the growing network effect.

    Kiyosaki predicts that most of the cryptocurrency tokens that come off of the Ethereum platform will die because they lack a strong network. "That would like you belonging to a cell phone network with only you," Kiyosaki noted. 

    The entrepreneur claims that he sees Bitcoin as "the perfect asset at the right time." Kiyosaki regrets not buying more Bitcoin earlier at lower prices. 

    At press time, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap is trading at $70,467, according to CoinGecko data.    

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image SEC v. Ripple: Key Details from $2 Billion Motion for Remedies
    2024/03/26 07:00
    SEC v. Ripple: Key Details from $2 Billion Motion for Remedies
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) to Test ATH Again? Solana (SOL) Surge Isn't Stopping, Ethereum (ETH) Paints Symmetrical Triangle Pattern
    2024/03/26 07:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Test ATH Again? Solana (SOL) Surge Isn't Stopping, Ethereum (ETH) Paints Symmetrical Triangle Pattern
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ripple Facing $2 Billion Demand from SEC
    2024/03/26 07:00
    Ripple Facing $2 Billion Demand from SEC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Xuirin Finance ($XUIRIN) Dives Into the Crypto Arena, Challenges Polygon (MATIC)
    B2Broker's $5 Million-Worth Innovation is Here - Meet B2Trader Brokerage Platform (BBP)
    WOW Summit Hong Kong VIP and Business Networking Tickets Selling Fast!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says It's "Possible" That Bitcoin Is a Scam
    SEC v. Ripple: Key Details from $2 Billion Motion for Remedies
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Test ATH Again? Solana (SOL) Surge Isn't Stopping, Ethereum (ETH) Paints Symmetrical Triangle Pattern
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD