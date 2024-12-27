Michael Saylor Shares Top 60 List of Global Institutional Bitcoin Holders

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, prominent Bitcoin evangelist and MicroStrategy cofounder, has taken to his account on the social media network X (formerly popular as Twitter) to share a major reminder about BTC with the community.

In this tweet, he sort of urged the community to start (or continue) accumulating the world’s flagship digital currency before it is too late to do so. “Did you stack bitcoin this year?” MicroStrategy’s Saylor tweeted.

He also revealed how much Bitcoin Elon Musk’s Tesla now holds.

Did you stack bitcoin this year?

Top 60 Bitcoin holder list by Michael Saylor

Saylor published a list of the top 60 largest institutional Bitcoin holders around the world. MicroStrategy comes first on it, with its 444,262 Bitcoin bag followed by Marathon Digital (MARA), which holds 44,394 BTC – a roughly 10x difference between these two. Then come Riot Platforms and Hut 8 – Saylor has mentioned all three of these companies several times in his tweets as of late since they started accumulating Bitcoin to form their own strategic BTC reserves, following MicroStrategy’s playbook.

Elon Musk’s electric car-producing giant Tesla sits in fifth place on this list with 9,720 BTC in his stash. Tesla is followed by the largest U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase, which owns reserves of 9,480 BTC.

On this list are also such giants as Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital (5,400 BTC), Jack Dorsey’s Block (8,363 BTC), etc. – companies not only from the U.S., but also those headquartered in Canada, Singapore, Norway, Thailand, Germany, Japan and other countries around the globe. Cumulatively, these 60 entities hold a total of 591,368 Bitcoin worth $54,225,094,424 at the current BTC/USD exchange rate.

Earlier this week, MicroStrategy announced another massive Bitcoin acquisition of $561 million worth of BTC made at an approximate purchasing price of $107,000 per one BTC.

$299 million "Bitcoin gift" from MicroStrategy

As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, Michael Saylor shared the Bitcoin yield earned by his company for MSTR holders last week; those are shareholders to help MicroStrategy raise funds for Bitcoin acquisition over the past two years and bought its senior convertible notes.

According to his tweet, last week, MicroStrategy’s treasury operations helped generate a 0.72% BTC yield, which equaled a net benefit of 3,177 BTC. At the time this tweet was published, it comprised roughly $299 million – a “Bitcoin gift” to MSTR shareholders, per Saylor.