Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $350,000 Next Year

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Major Bitcoin investor Kiyosaki voices big BTC price prediction for 2025
    Wed, 18/12/2024 - 13:47
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $350,000 Next Year
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, finance expert and investor famous as the author of the popular book on asset management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to his official account on the social media platform X (widely known as Twitter previously) to make a stunning Bitcoin price prediction for next year.

    He also offered valuable advice to all Bitcoin lovers.

    Bitcoin to grow 3x next year, Kiyosaki believes

    The financial expert published a short three-line tweet. In it, he reminded his 2.6 million army of followers that in November, the first-ever pro-Bitcoin president was elected in the United States.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $350,000 Next Year
    Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Places Big Hopes on US 'Crypto Czar,' Here's Why
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Is ‘Game-Changer’, SWIFT Veteran Says
    Litecoin ETF Might Happen Before XRP ETF, Expert Says

    Partly for this reason, Robert Kiyosaki expects the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin to skyrocket to an unprecedented high in the approaching year of 2025 and hit $350,000 per BTC.

    Advertisement

    Therefore, he tweeted, it makes sense to buy Bitcoin. “BITCOIN to $350k in 2025. OWN more BITCOIN in 2025,” Kiyosaki stated.

    Curiously, a Bitcoin enthusiast set up a poll to survey his fellow followers of Kiyosaki if they believe BTC will indeed go as high as $350,000 in 2025. While only 20 X users voted, the bigger portion does not believe Kiyosaki’s Bitcoin price outlook is likely to come true.

    Looking back at his Bitcoin price forecasts for this year, none of them have become a reality yet. By the way, he initially predicted BTC to jump to $500,000 in 2025 and then hit $1 million by 2030.

    He claimed that those mammoth price increases would become possible thanks to artificial intelligence disrupting financial markets greatly.

    Related
    'The Window to Accumulate Bitcoin Is Rapidly Closing': Samson Mow Warns
    Wed, 12/18/2024 - 13:30
    'The Window to Accumulate Bitcoin Is Rapidly Closing': Samson Mow Warns
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Start buying Satoshis before they cost $106,000, Kiyosaki says

    In a tweet published earlier this week, financial expert Kiyosaki highlighted Bitcoin printing a new all-time high above $106,000. He admitted that at this price one whole Bitcoin became unaffordable to many people.

    However, the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author said that Bitcoin is designed in such a way that it allows even not so wealthy people to buy particles of it (called Satoshis) and get an “opportunity to get richer and richer” just like those who can afford to pay $106,000 for one BTC.

    “At least start buying Satoshis,” Kiyosaki said, before they also skyrocket to $106,000 per unit. The most recent Bitcoin ATH constitutes $108,268.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 18, 2024 - 15:08
    Toncoin (TON) Surges 80% in Whale Activity Amid $405 Million Market Sell-off
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 18, 2024 - 15:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Bullish Comeback: Possible Scenarios
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WELF Announces Token Listing on MEXC
    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    LBank's Advanced Security System Prevents $1.2B User Losses in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Surges 80% in Whale Activity Amid $405 Million Market Sell-off
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Bullish Comeback: Possible Scenarios
    Ripple's RLUSD Records Major Changes in One Day: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD