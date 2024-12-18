'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $350,000 Next Year

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, finance expert and investor famous as the author of the popular book on asset management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to his official account on the social media platform X (widely known as Twitter previously) to make a stunning Bitcoin price prediction for next year.

He also offered valuable advice to all Bitcoin lovers.

Bitcoin to grow 3x next year, Kiyosaki believes

The financial expert published a short three-line tweet. In it, he reminded his 2.6 million army of followers that in November, the first-ever pro-Bitcoin president was elected in the United States.

Partly for this reason, Robert Kiyosaki expects the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin to skyrocket to an unprecedented high in the approaching year of 2025 and hit $350,000 per BTC.

Therefore, he tweeted, it makes sense to buy Bitcoin. “BITCOIN to $350k in 2025. OWN more BITCOIN in 2025,” Kiyosaki stated.

TRUMP 1st BITCOIN PRESIDENT



BITCOIN to $350k in 2025



OWN more BITCOIN in 2025 — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 18, 2024

Curiously, a Bitcoin enthusiast set up a poll to survey his fellow followers of Kiyosaki if they believe BTC will indeed go as high as $350,000 in 2025. While only 20 X users voted, the bigger portion does not believe Kiyosaki’s Bitcoin price outlook is likely to come true.

Looking back at his Bitcoin price forecasts for this year, none of them have become a reality yet. By the way, he initially predicted BTC to jump to $500,000 in 2025 and then hit $1 million by 2030.

He claimed that those mammoth price increases would become possible thanks to artificial intelligence disrupting financial markets greatly.

Start buying Satoshis before they cost $106,000, Kiyosaki says

In a tweet published earlier this week, financial expert Kiyosaki highlighted Bitcoin printing a new all-time high above $106,000. He admitted that at this price one whole Bitcoin became unaffordable to many people.

However, the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author said that Bitcoin is designed in such a way that it allows even not so wealthy people to buy particles of it (called Satoshis) and get an “opportunity to get richer and richer” just like those who can afford to pay $106,000 for one BTC.

“At least start buying Satoshis,” Kiyosaki said, before they also skyrocket to $106,000 per unit. The most recent Bitcoin ATH constitutes $108,268.