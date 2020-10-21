Redditors More Interested in Bitcoin Than Sex

News
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 06:04
Alex Dovbnya
r/Bitcoin surpasses the most popular NSFW subreddit in the number of members
Redditors More Interested in Bitcoin Than Sex
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

In what appears to be a major sign of mainstream adoption, r/Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency community on popular discussion website Reddit, has now surpassed r/sex in the number of members.

According to Redditlist, a website that presents daily rankings of the top 5,000 most popular subreddits, r/Bitcoin currently has 1,707,689 subscribers while r/sex has 1,697,632.

Key milestones, past regrets, and expensive cars  

r/Bitcoin is also ahead of such popular subreddits as r/DeepIntoYouTube, r/Design, and r/JusticeServed. It is currently ranked as the 198th biggest subreddit on the list. 

The subreddit saw a huge influx of new subscribers in late 2017, when the cryptocurrency mania was nearing its peak, and continued to grow at a steady pace despite the brutal bear market in 2018.        

Subscribers
Image by /r/bitcoin

The most popular r/Bitcoin post of all time with more than 48,500 upvotes is about Bitcoin surpassing the $10,000 mark for the first time on Dec. 1, 2017. As reported by U.Today, the top cryptocurrency is currently having its longest streak above that pivotal mark.  

English singer Lily Allen turning down 200,000 BTC for a gig in 2009 is also among the best submissions of all time.    

Some of the top posts in 2020 are from people randomly discovering Bitcoins in their old wallets and purchasing luxurious cars.

Related A Reddit Post From 2011 Argues $3 Isn't Sustainable For Bitcoin
Related
A Reddit Post From 2011 Argues $3 Isn't Sustainable For Bitcoin

Reddit has its own cryptocurrencies

Back in May, Reddit introduced Ethereum-based MOON and BRICK tokens for rewarding engagement on r/Cryptocurrency and r/Fortnite, respectively.

r/Cryptocurrency is the second-largest crypto subreddit that currently has 1.1 mln subscribers.

The social news site then allowed its users to convert these tokens into Reddit Coins to get access to the platform’s premium features in September.

#Bitcoin News#Reddit News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Jeffrey Toobin's Bitcoin Tweet from 2014 Is Even More Nightmarish Than His Zoom Call Jeffrey Toobin's Bitcoin Tweet from 2014 Is Even More Nightmarish Than His Zoom Call
News
17 hours ago

Jeffrey Toobin's Bitcoin Tweet from 2014 Is Even More Nightmarish Than His Zoom Call

Alex Dovbnya
Grayscale Bitcoin ETPs Show Weak Performance While Other ETP Volumes Spike in October Grayscale Bitcoin ETPs Show Weak Performance While Other ETP Volumes Spike in October
News
16 hours ago

Grayscale Bitcoin ETPs Show Weak Performance While Other ETP Volumes Spike in October

Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin Advocate Mark Yusko Calls ECB's Relentless Money Printing "Fiat Fiasco" Bitcoin Advocate Mark Yusko Calls ECB's Relentless Money Printing "Fiat Fiasco"
News
15 hours ago

Bitcoin Advocate Mark Yusko Calls ECB's Relentless Money Printing "Fiat Fiasco"

Alex Dovbnya