Record 741 Billion SHIB on The Move, Part Sold but Mostly Staked: Details

Mysterious whale has sent 165 billion SHIB to sell on the world’s largest crypto trading platform

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to data from Etherscan, an anonymous wallet transferred a whopping 165 billion SHIB to Binance three hours ago.

Aside from that, more than half a trillion Shiba Inu tokens was staked.

165 billion SHIB moved to be sold

Data picked on Etherscan shows that more than three hours ago, a mysterious wallet

0xf05e2a70346560d3228c7002194bb7c5dc8fe100 shifted a total of 164,980,505,611 Shiba Inu meme coins to a wallet which proved to belong to Binance – “Binance 14”, obviously to sell this stash of canine crypto.

Ads

At the time of writing, this wallet contains zero Shiba Inu. Prior to that, over the past 12 days, this whale had over a dozen incoming transactions that sent in roughly 100 billion SHIB.

Today this whale sold all his SHIB stash that he had been gathering recently. In fiat, this amount of meme crypto is equal to $1,997,913.

576 billion SHIB sent to staking pools

Two other transactions picked on Etherscan show that in the past 14 hours, a staggering 576 billion Shiba Inu has been sent to staking pools.

76,095,212,376 coins were staked to Unicorn exchange. A sum of 499,998,718,826 SHIB worth $6,055,991 was staked also, to an unnamed pool.

Image via Etherscan

As per data from shibburn tracking website, presently, a total of 30,037,971,864,244 SHIB has been staked in various pools by now, while 410,380,074,537,062 Shiba Inu has been removed from circulation via burning.

559,581,953,598,693 Shiba Inu coins remain within the circulating supply.