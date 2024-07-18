    Real-World Asset Zivoe Mainnet Launch Date Confirmed

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Zivoe plans to introduce consumer loans as new source of real-world assets on DeFi markets
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 12:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Zivoe, a real-world asset (RWA) credit protocol, has announced its launch date on July 31.

    Zivoe aims to engage directly with consumers, bridging the gap between on-chain finance and traditional financial (TradFi) systems. By connecting global DeFi liquidity to private credit markets, Zivoe seeks to channel capital into underserved areas, making credit more accessible and affordable for all.

    Zivoe plans to introduce consumer loans as a new source of real-world assets on DeFi markets, enriching the ecosystem with yield opportunities from real economic activities.

    Zivoe’s initial tranche offering (ITO) is expected to start on the same date. ITO participants will also be eligible to receive $ZVE, the platform's native governance and utility token, which will be airdropped upon the completion of the ITO.

     “Our ITO will provide DeFi users (US Accredited Investors and Non-US persons only) with unprecedented access to the consumer credit market. This is just the beginning of a new era where blockchain technology and real-world lending converge. We are beyond excited to help millions of underserved individuals around the world while bringing a new RWA product to DeFi,” said Kristal Gruevski, Founder and General Counsel of Zivoe. 
     

    The ITO is set to begin on July 31 and will run for up to 30 days.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

