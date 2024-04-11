Advertisement
    Real Reasons Why Bitcoin Broke $70,000

    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin capitalizes on weakening economy
    Thu, 11/04/2024 - 10:08
    Real Reasons Why Bitcoin Broke $70,000
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin smashed past $70,000 after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report signaling a surge of inflation in the United States.

    Previously, many investors somewhat predicted the $70,000 price surge, despite the prior dip to $67,000. The main contributing factor to this surge is high inflation rates, which have positioned Bitcoin as a potential hedge against the diminishing purchasing power of traditional currencies.

    Additionally, there has been a noticeable boost in the performance of stocks and other alternative assets, as investors are redistributing resources to protect their portfolios from inflation. In the past, Bitcoin has been considered a "safe haven" asset, much like gold, due to its finite supply and independence from the monetary policies of various governments. However its volatility is what usually keeps investors from utilizing it at full scale.

    Bitcoin's price performance

    The breakout past the psychological barrier of $70,000 has solidified Bitcoin's bullish outlook. Support levels are placed around $68,220. A sustained rally could see Bitcoin targeting the next resistance level at $72,000. If this level is breached, it may clear the path toward higher peaks, possibly retesting previous all-time highs.

    As we scrutinize Bitcoin's trajectory, its ability to maintain this momentum could signal a new era of maturity for the cryptocurrency as an investment class. The digital asset’s performance amid economic pressures suggests growing confidence in its role within diversified portfolios.

    Current market conditions present a strong case for Bitcoin's growing status as a safe haven asset. With inflation rates surging, Bitcoin's decentralization and limited supply offer a strong case for its usage as a diversification and protection tool amid periods of high inflation.

