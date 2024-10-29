Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Lesson on Money as Bitcoin Teases All-Time High

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Robert Kiyosaki, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author, delivers words of wisdom as Bitcoin nears price record
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 10:10
    In a recent post, Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," shared some insights on how money reveals true character. The gist of his message was that wealth makes your existing traits more obvious. 

    So whether you are greedy, kind or intelligent, those traits will be spotlighted when you have more resources. The underlying wisdom, according to Kiyosaki, is that smarter money management leads to greater wealth, while bad habits can lead to losses.

    Kiyosaki's message comes as Bitcoin (BTC) hits the notable $70,000 mark, a major milestone in its price action. 

    Bitcoin (BTC): Price outlook

    Recently, Bitcoin broke through the $69,000 mark, pushing past strong resistance and creating new momentum. This is the first time it has been this high since early June, which is a pretty strong showing for the top cryptocurrency. The digital asset is now just 4.2% below its all-time high of $74,000 per BTC.

    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    While the current market conditions have people thinking that Bitcoin could set new records, there is a notable change in how people feel about the market, with fear and greed starting to heat up and play a role.

    Bitcoin's fascinating price performance is driving this, with investors looking at the possibility of a new high if current patterns hold. With only a small percentage to go, Bitcoin's activity is attracting the attention of both veteran investors and newer entrants.

    This said, Kiyosaki's timely reminder of financial wisdom and self-awareness could never have been more appropriate in such a changing market climate.

