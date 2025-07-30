Advertisement
    Coinbase Inks Collaboration With Major US Bank to Drive Crypto Adoption

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 15:33
    Coinbase inks partnership with largest bank in US
    In a major move that remains significant for crypto adoption, Coinbase and JPMorgan Chase have joined forces to make crypto access easier.

    In a recent tweet accompanied by a blog post, Coinbase announced its partnership with JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the U.S., to accelerate crypto adoption. Coinbase will be partnering with JP Morgan Chase to provide three new options for its over 80 million customers to participate in cryptocurrency.

    Beginning this fall, users will be able to make purchases on Coinbase using Chase credit cards.

    Starting in 2026, users will be able to redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards Points for USDC. For the first time, points earned through a major credit card rewards program will be transferable for cryptocurrency prizes. Chase users will be able to convert their Chase Ultimate Rewards points to USDC through Base in Coinbase.

    Also in 2026, users will be able to link their Chase accounts directly to Coinbase.  Chase clients will be able to connect their bank accounts to Coinbase to purchase cryptocurrency, in addition to existing integrations.

    Coinbase expands listings

    In recent new listings, Treehouse (TREE) on the Ethereum network (ERC-20), Jito Staked SOL (JITOSOL) and Metaplex (MPLX) are now available on Coinbase and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, allowing users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store these crypto assets.

    Sky (SKY), Ronin (RONIN) and Metaplex (MPLX) are now available to New York residents on Coinbase and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps.

    Coinbase will add support for BankrCoin (BNKR) on the Base network with trading expected to begin at or after 9:00 a.m. PT on July 30, 2025, if liquidity conditions are met.

    Recently added cryptoassets to the Coinbase roadmap include Bio Protocol (BIO), Euler (EUL) and ResearchCoin (RSC).

