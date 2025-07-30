Coinbase Inks Collaboration With Major US Bank to Drive Crypto Adoption

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a major move that remains significant for crypto adoption, Coinbase and JPMorgan Chase have joined forces to make crypto access easier.

Advertisement

In a recent tweet accompanied by a blog post, Coinbase announced its partnership with JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the U.S., to accelerate crypto adoption. Coinbase will be partnering with JP Morgan Chase to provide three new options for its over 80 million customers to participate in cryptocurrency.

We're partnering with @Chase to accelerate crypto adoption.



Coming soon:

→ Use Chase credit cards on Coinbase

→ Redeem rewards points for USDC

→ Directly link Chase accounts to Coinbase



Bridging tradfi to crypto. pic.twitter.com/ObxIaMWI3J — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) July 30, 2025

Beginning this fall, users will be able to make purchases on Coinbase using Chase credit cards.

Advertisement

Starting in 2026, users will be able to redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards Points for USDC. For the first time, points earned through a major credit card rewards program will be transferable for cryptocurrency prizes. Chase users will be able to convert their Chase Ultimate Rewards points to USDC through Base in Coinbase.

Also in 2026, users will be able to link their Chase accounts directly to Coinbase. Chase clients will be able to connect their bank accounts to Coinbase to purchase cryptocurrency, in addition to existing integrations.

Coinbase expands listings

In recent new listings, Treehouse (TREE) on the Ethereum network (ERC-20), Jito Staked SOL (JITOSOL) and Metaplex (MPLX) are now available on Coinbase and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, allowing users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store these crypto assets.

Sky (SKY), Ronin (RONIN) and Metaplex (MPLX) are now available to New York residents on Coinbase and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps.

Coinbase will add support for BankrCoin (BNKR) on the Base network with trading expected to begin at or after 9:00 a.m. PT on July 30, 2025, if liquidity conditions are met.

Recently added cryptoassets to the Coinbase roadmap include Bio Protocol (BIO), Euler (EUL) and ResearchCoin (RSC).