Rapper Soulja Boy Looks Forward to Ethereum Rise

News
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 10:28
Yuri Molchan
Popular US rapper and songwriter Soulja Boy seems interested in Ether and is looking forward to its taking off from its current position
U.S. modern music artist DeAndre Cortez Way (known professionally as Soulja Boy) has become a crypto holder this year, holding Bitcoin and several altcoins, including XRP.

Now, the rapper has posted a tweet that shows he may also be holding ETH and is looking forward to its surge.

Soulja Boy tweets about ETH

The rapper has asked his 5.2 million followers "why isn't Ethereum moving," clearly showing his interest in the second-largest cryptocurrency.

This year, the native coin of Vitalik Buterin's brainchild, ETH, managed to soar as high as $2,000 on Feb. 20, raising almost 20 percent higher than the ATH of approximately $1,800 reached in January 2018.

However, after a massive pullback, ETH hit a low of $1,373 per coin on Feb. 28. Since then, it has recovered a little and been trading in a range around $1,800.

After yesterday's seven percent Bitcoin plunge, Ethereum has dropped to the $1,680 zone.

Related
Rapper Soulja Boy Aims to Get XRP and Already Holds Bitcoin

The rapper owns BNB, XRP and other altcoins

As reported by U.Today previously, Soulja Boy queried the community about the best way to purchase XRP.

Aside from the Ripple-affiliated coin, he also owns such popular cryptocurrencies as BNB, TRX, KLV and DGB.

Soulja Boy is not the only rapper who is into Bitcoin and crypto in general. Jay Z, 50-Cent and Meek Mill are also on the list of Bitcoin lovers.

