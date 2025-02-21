Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for February 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 16:12
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market remains bullish today, according to CoinStats.

    TON/USD

    The rate of Toncoin (TON) has gone up by 2.71% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of TON is falling after setting a local resistance of $3.711. If the decline continues, the correction may lead to a test of the support of $3.551 by the end of the week.

    On the daily time frame, the picture is bearish as the rate is near the local support of $3.497. If a breakout happens, traders may witness a test of the $3.40 range shortly.

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet.

    If the weekly bar closes below the previous candle low, one can expect a drop to the $3 area by the end of the month.

    TON is trading at $3.588 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction

