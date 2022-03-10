Raiinmaker Social Content Platform Announces New CFO, Launches Native COIIN Token

Raiinmaker, a Web3 platform that is designed to change the game in content distribution through Metaverse and NFT principles, has appointed a new director and shares the details of its token launch.

Raiinmaker welcomes Krystal Gracier as new CFO and co-founder

According to the official announcement shared by content creator platform Raiinmaker, investing veteran Krystal Gracier joins its directorial board as chief financial officer and co-founder.

Image by Raiinmaker

Prior to joining Raiinmaker, Ms. Gracier was a technology investment banker at Morgan Stanley. Namely, she coordinated and advised its major transactions, such as the IPOs of Udemy, Inc., Legalzoom, Inc., NightDragon Acquisition Corp. and Honest Co.

Before Morgan Stanley, at Citigroup, she was responsible for various multi-billion-dollar IPOs, including those of Snowflake, Inc., and Apollo Capital's leveraged buyout of Tech Data.

J.D. Seraphine, CEO and founder of Raiinmaker, stressed that this addition to the directorial team is a crucial one for Raiinmaker's progress:

For us to create our vision, it’s vital to attract the best talent and create the strongest team. We are thrilled to add such a dynamic and seasoned executive to our ranks, and with the addition of Krystal, Raiinmaker is poised for exponential growth in 2022. It's always a plus to officially convert someone from the legacy financial world to the decentralized finance revolution.

COIIN token generation event is expected on March 14, 2022

Being an active crypto investor since 2019, Mrs. Gracier is thrilled by the opportunities unlocked by Raiinmaker's concept and vision in 2022:

Today, over 4.6 billion people use social media platforms, the social creator economy is booming, and crypto adoption is rapidly accelerating globally. The aforementioned forces are converging to form a perfect storm and Raiinmaker is positioned to be a leader in how digital content creators engage with their communities and earn the digital social value they create equitably. I am incredibly excited to harness my past experience working alongside some of the largest and most innovative technology companies for the advancement of Raiinmaker and the greater Web3 community.

Also, on March 14, 2022, the protocol is going to unveil its native token COIIN, on two platforms: MEXC Global and PancakeSwap. The token will have an ERC-20 and BEP-20 version in order to make it accessible to both Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) supporters.

Raiinmaker platform is set to replace Web2 social media platforms with decentralized instruments. It leverages the Proof-of-Influence concept to reward content creators in a fair and inclusive manner.

In January 2022, it partnered with Cosmic Wire and released a number of NFTs to support climate charities.