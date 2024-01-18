Pushd (PUSHD) Tokensale Gaining Steam in January as XRP, Tether (USDT) Communities Are In Focus

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Pushd (PUSHD) combines the beauty of the online e-commerce space like key marketplaces into the decentralized web3 space built on blockchain.

XRP runs on decentralized technology and boasts low transaction costs in comparison to its peers.

Tether (USDT) has established itself as a reliable stablecoin.

XRP demonstrates solid market potential

XRP had a struggling 2022 as one of its tokens went for $0.62, whereas its peers were having a market boom. In 2023, it had a SEC lawsuit, which it won, but it has become a second thought for investors who are not willing to take extreme risks.

XRP currently trades at $0.57, which is 85% below its all-time peak of $3.84, but investors are still hopeful.

Tether (USDT) stablecoin remains top USD-pegged asset

Tether (USDT) is currently at $0.9996, which indicates a 0.01% drop in the past 24 hours. When users buy Tether (USDT), they do so to preserve their coins against the volatile crypto market. A lot of Tether (USDT) holders also allude that the token offers them long-term potential against the United States real-time dollar rates.

The new web3 ecosystem affords Tether (USDT) holders the chance to buy the token at a relatively low market cap and in its early stage. They also stand a chance to invest in its early pre-sales stage and get into the high upside potential in the future.

Pushd (PUSHD) reveals goals for 2024

Pushd (PUSHD) allows users to list their products online as vendors, and users who are looking to buy can purchase products from them. It seeks to solve the problem with higher fees associated with buying and selling on core digital marketplaces. Users won’t have to go through the rigorous KYC processes with funds, especially when being held by PayPal for up to 90 days after purchase.

A few of Pushd (PUSHD) core utilities include decentralized commission-free swaps and reward programs to incentivize and motivate users. Also, it lets users suggest changes, and these changes are implemented, making it user-oriented. With this, users are placed at the helm of decision- making, and having passed its audit, it’s a great choice for holders looking to diversify.