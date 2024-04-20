SHIB Price Prediction for April 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trading neutrally as the prices of some coins are rising while others keep falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by 1.02% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is looking bullish as it is testing the local resistance level of $0.00002328. If a breakout happens by the end of the day, the growth may continue to the $0.000024 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the mirror level of $0.00002380. If the bar closes above it, there is a chance to see ongoing growth to the $0.000025-$0.000026 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough energy for a continued move. The volume is low, confirming the absence of buyers' or sellers' strength. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $0.000020-$0.000025 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming weeks.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002324 at press time.