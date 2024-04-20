Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 20

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders see increased volatility of SHIB next week?
    Sat, 20/04/2024 - 16:39
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is trading neutrally as the prices of some coins are rising while others keep falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has risen by 1.02% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is looking bullish as it is testing the local resistance level of $0.00002328. If a breakout happens by the end of the day, the growth may continue to the $0.000024 area tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the mirror level of $0.00002380. If the bar closes above it, there is a chance to see ongoing growth to the $0.000025-$0.000026 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough energy for a continued move. The volume is low, confirming the absence of buyers' or sellers' strength. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $0.000020-$0.000025 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming weeks.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002324 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

